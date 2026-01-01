Viktor is a British tech entrepreneur with an eye for identifying market-shaping, disruptive tech-first ventures. He has been investing in disruptive technology through his global investment vehicle, VP Capital, since 2001.

It was his penchant for marrying best-in-class technology with highly motivated teams of people that led him to set up Capital.com in 2016. Since then, Capital.com has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing trading platforms, with offices across the UK, Europe, Australia and the Middle East.