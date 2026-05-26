Frequently asked questions

What happens when my application is complete?

Providing all the information in your application is complete and correct, you should receive approval in approximately 1 - 2 business days. We will email you to inform you when we’ve opened your corporate account. If we require further information, one of our representatives will be in touch to let you know what we need from you.

Can I use an individual and corporate or SMSF account at the same time?

Yes, you can use both accounts if you use two different email addresses when registering. If you would like to trade CFDs on both a personal and corporate account, please let us know by emailing support.au@capital.com or contacting your account manager.

Can I open a corporate account with higher leverage (Pro account)?

If your business meets the requirements of the ‘Professional Investor Test’ or ‘The Size of Business Test’, you could apply for a wholesale CFD trading account. You can find more details about the requirements on the application form.

Can I open a corporate account with a company that isn’t based in Australia?

Unfortunately, we can’t accept a corporate account application from you if your company isn’t incorporated in Australia and registered with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). We can also only accept applications for trusts incorporated in Australia.