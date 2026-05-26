What you could get from us Here’s a taste of what we can offer you, depending on the partnership model that we agree on.

Front end, execution and liquidity Help your business perform with our award-winning technology and APIs,* robust execution systems and deep liquidity. Cash management Let us handle client money responsibilities so you don’t have to: we can manage incoming payments and margin in line with our existing credit management processes. Client servicing Don’t have the bandwidth to handle essential communications – statements, trade confirmations and so on? We can do all of that for you. Personal manager Get a dedicated relationship manager to handle our partnership, on call to help out when you need it. Customised marketing materials Leave the legwork to us – we’ll create sales material for you, to help you bring new clients on board. Weekly market updates Enjoy bespoke analysis sent to you each week, to provide your clients with a little extra.