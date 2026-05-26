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Get a bespoke partnership solution leveraging our expertise, technology and support teams.
Market our platform and services through your channels, get up to $800 CPA per verified and funded account.
Offer your clients our award-winning technology*, and earn from our competitive rebates.
To benefit, you’ll need to show that you are regulated and authorised by a regulatory authority.
Email partners@capital.com or call +61 3 8658 0539
Use our solutions to free up resources, grow your business and increase revenue – without sacrificing your client base. We offer a fully branded white-labelled platform tailored to your business.
Email partners@capital.com or call +61 3 8658 0539
Plug our APIs into your own front end, or use our award-winning platform* outright – we’ve a solution for you.
Email partners@capital.com or call +61 3 8658 0539
Help your business perform with our award-winning technology and APIs,* robust execution systems and deep liquidity.
Let us handle client money responsibilities so you don’t have to: we can manage incoming payments and margin in line with our existing credit management processes.
Don’t have the bandwidth to handle essential communications – statements, trade confirmations and so on? We can do all of that for you.
Get a dedicated relationship manager to handle our partnership, on call to help out when you need it.
Leave the legwork to us – we’ll create sales material for you, to help you bring new clients on board.
Enjoy bespoke analysis sent to you each week, to provide your clients with a little extra.
Offer your base our tried and tested client-facing offering, used by 857,000 traders worldwide and recognised time and again by our industry.**
*Best Trading App 2023, Good Money Guide.
**Best CFD Provider, 2023 Online Money Awards.