What is bond and bond futures trading?

Bond trading involves speculating on the price movements of debt securities issued by governments or corporations. These instruments are essentially loans made by investors to issuers, who promise to pay back the amount with interest over time.

Instead of buying the bond outright, you can trade CFDs on government bonds, which allows you to speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset. For example, you might trade CFDs on US Treasury bonds, UK Gilts or German Bunds.

Bond prices can move based on interest rate decisions, inflation data, credit ratings, or broader economic sentiment.

Why trade bonds?

Bond markets can offer a way to diversify your trading strategy beyond shares or indices. As a traditionally lower-volatility market, government bonds are often used by traders to manage risk or hedge other positions.

Bond prices typically move in the opposite direction to interest rates – when rates go up, bond prices often go down, and vice versa. This inverse relationship can create opportunities to trade central bank sentiment and economic cycles. However, this relationship can be unpredictable, particularly during times of market stress. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Trading bonds via CFD trading also allows you to go long or short, meaning you can speculate on rising or falling bond prices – without needing to buy the full bond or wait for maturity.

Why trade bonds with Capital.com?

We offer CFD trading on sovereign bonds, including popular instruments like US Treasury bonds, UK Gilts, German Bunds and euro-area debt.

With Capital.com, you can access highly liquid bond markets and respond to real-time rate decisions, inflation data and geopolitical shifts. Trade long or short with zero commission (other fees apply) and transparent spreads.

Use our advanced charting tools and price alerts to monitor market shifts, and explore our range of built-in risk management tools to help protect your positions.*

*Stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stops incur a fee when activated.