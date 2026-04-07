What is the spread?

The bid-ask spread is the difference between the bid and ask (‘sell’ and ‘buy’) prices of a market.

The buy price is always bigger than the sell price. So for your trade to turn a profit, the price needs to move more than the spread in the direction you’ve chosen.

Spreads can change depending on the time of day and market conditions, so always check the platform for the latest.

What is the overnight funding adjustment?

Every time you hold a leveraged CFD trade open overnight, your position will be subject to a funding adjustment. How the adjustment is calculated, and whether you pay or receive it, depends on a range of factors. Take a look at the calculations below.

If you make a 1:1 leverage (ie unleveraged) CFD trade on most markets, you won’t pay or receive overnight funding. There are some exceptions, however: