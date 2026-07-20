Deposits
How can I make a deposit?
You can put money into your Capital.com account via:
- PayID
- Bank transfer
- Bank cards
- Apple Pay
- PayPal
Please note we strictly do not allow third-party deposits. All deposits must be made from the user's personal bank account. For deposits using a corporate / trust account, you may apply for a corporate account here.
How long does it take for your funds to be available to trade CFDs?
Deposits made by PayID can take up to 24 business hours to reflect in your CFD trading account, subsequent deposits are instant.
Deposits by bank transfer may take 24 business hours to reflect.
Deposits by card, ApplePay and Paypal are instant.
Minimum deposits
|Payment method
|Amount
|Wire Transfer
|250 AUD
|All other methods (Card, ApplePay, PayPal)
|20 AUD
What's the typical minimum deposit for day trading platforms, and how does it affect margin and position sizing?
A minimum deposit only shows the smallest amount you may be able to fund. It doesn’t show how much margin a position may require, or whether a trade size is appropriate for your account. Before starting, it helps to compare payment methods, minimum funding amounts, margin requirements, position size, leverage and the amount you are prepared to lose. Where available, MT4 or TradingView access doesn’t remove the need to review account-level minimums, margin and market availability.
How to make a deposit
On the app
- Go to ‘Account’ > ’Payments’ > ‘Deposit funds’.
- Select your preferred payment method.
On the web platform
- Click 'Deposit' in the left-hand menu.
- OR go to 'Settings' > 'My accounts', select the account and click 'Deposit'.
- OR in the top right-hand corner, click 'LIVE' > 'Deposit Funds'
I’m about to fund my CFD trading account – what deposit methods are usually available and which ones tend to clear fastest?
Before funding, check which payment methods are available, expected processing time, account currency and whether the payment method must be verified. If you’re funding an account for MT4 or TradingView, where available, also confirm that the account type supports the intended platform. Depending on entity and region, Capital.com states that it doesn’t charge deposit or withdrawal fees, but method availability, limits and third-party fees can vary. Availability, products and features depend on your jurisdiction and account type.
Withdrawals
We process all withdrawal requests within 24 hours – and in 91% of cases, within 5 minutes (internal server data 2024). Due to security regulations, we are obligated to refund funds to the same method of deposit. Profits / excess balance are processed by bank transfer.
Minimum withdrawals
The minimum withdrawal amount will vary depending on your payment method:
- Bank Cards = 20 AUD
- ApplePay & PayID = 20 AUD
- Bank Wire = 50 AUD
- PayPal = 50 AUD
If you have under the minimum withdrawal limit on your account, you’ll only be able to withdraw your full balance.
How to make a withdrawal
On the app:
- Go to 'Account' > 'Payments' > 'Withdraw'.
- Select the amount and choose your preferred payment method. Click ‘Confirm’.
On the web platform:
- Go to 'Settings' > 'My account', select the account and click on 'Withdraw'.
- Or click 'LIVE' > 'Withdraw Funds'.
How long will it take for my withdrawal to reach my account?
Card withdrawals (including ApplePay and PayPal) may take up to 3-5 business days to reflect in your account.
Withdrawals by PayID and bank transfer are within 1 business day.
My card has been replaced, how can I make a withdrawal?
If your card is linked to the same bank account, the refunds will still route to the same account, even if the card number changes.
If the bank account is closed, please reach out to us by live chat or support.au@capital.com.
How can I add my card to withdraw?
Cards are automatically added once it is used to deposit. However, please note withdrawals by card are limited to the amount deposited.
How do I withdraw funds from my CFD broker account, and what verification steps can delay a withdrawal?
Before depositing, you may wish to check supported payment methods, withdrawal methods, minimum amounts, account currency and whether the payment method must be verified. If a withdrawal is pending or rejected, common checks can include identity verification, payment-method ownership, bank-account changes, regional limits and third-party processing times. Depending on entity and region, Capital.com states that it doesn’t charge deposit or withdrawal fees, but banks or payment providers may apply their own fees. Availability, products and features depend on your jurisdiction and account type.
Want to know more?
Take a look at our support centre for more information about deposits and withdrawals.
Should you face any issues with deposits or withdrawals, please reach out to us by live chat or support.au@capital.com.
Learn more about us
If you’re interested in exploring more about who we are, visit the pages below.
-
Why trade CFDs with us? Discover why over 874 thousand traders have chosen Capital.com as their broker.
-
How we make money. Learn more about our business model and how we make our money.