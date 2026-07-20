Withdrawals

We process all withdrawal requests within 24 hours – and in 91% of cases, within 5 minutes (internal server data 2024). Due to security regulations, we are obligated to refund funds to the same method of deposit. Profits / excess balance are processed by bank transfer.

Minimum withdrawals

The minimum withdrawal amount will vary depending on your payment method:

Bank Cards = 20 AUD

ApplePay & PayID = 20 AUD

Bank Wire = 50 AUD

PayPal = 50 AUD

If you have under the minimum withdrawal limit on your account, you’ll only be able to withdraw your full balance.

How to make a withdrawal

On the app:

Go to 'Account' > 'Payments' > 'Withdraw'. Select the amount and choose your preferred payment method. Click ‘Confirm’.

On the web platform:

Go to 'Settings' > 'My account', select the account and click on 'Withdraw'. Or click 'LIVE' > 'Withdraw Funds'.

How long will it take for my withdrawal to reach my account?

Card withdrawals (including ApplePay and PayPal) may take up to 3-5 business days to reflect in your account.

Withdrawals by PayID and bank transfer are within 1 business day.

My card has been replaced, how can I make a withdrawal?

If your card is linked to the same bank account, the refunds will still route to the same account, even if the card number changes.

If the bank account is closed, please reach out to us by live chat or support.au@capital.com.

How can I add my card to withdraw?

Cards are automatically added once it is used to deposit. However, please note withdrawals by card are limited to the amount deposited.

How do I withdraw funds from my CFD broker account, and what verification steps can delay a withdrawal? Before depositing, you may wish to check supported payment methods, withdrawal methods, minimum amounts, account currency and whether the payment method must be verified. If a withdrawal is pending or rejected, common checks can include identity verification, payment-method ownership, bank-account changes, regional limits and third-party processing times. Depending on entity and region, Capital.com states that it doesn’t charge deposit or withdrawal fees, but banks or payment providers may apply their own fees. Availability, products and features depend on your jurisdiction and account type.

Want to know more?

Take a look at our support centre for more information about deposits and withdrawals.

Should you face any issues with deposits or withdrawals, please reach out to us by live chat or support.au@capital.com.