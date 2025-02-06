HomeAll platforms 

Explore our CFD trading platforms 

From our intuitive web platform and responsive app, to MT4 and TradingView, take your pick from a suite of trading platforms to elevate your trading experience.

Our desktop trading platform

Trade on a user-friendly platform with advanced tools and much more.

Clear, intuitive interface

Get all the tools you need, when you need them. Move seamlessly from user-friendly charts to unlimited watchlists, live chat and more - all with fuss-free functionality.

Innovative analysis tools

From Bollinger Bands® to MACD, sharpen your analysis with 100+ intuitive technical analysis indicators and extensive drawing tools across six chart types.

Unlimited watchlists

Group your favourite markets together into lists, and monitor their performance at a glance as soon as you log into the platform.
Learn more

Our trading app

Experience our responsive app wherever you are, and whenever you want to trade.

Seamless navigation 

Access our platform features with ease, and move between deal tickets, asset prices and your watchlists with a single tap.

Price alerts

Seize every trading opportunity and get instant notifications when an asset hits your target price.

Smart feeds

Whether you’re at home or on the move, don’t miss the key news impacting the markets you trade.
Learn more

TradingView platform

Connect your account to TradingView for an unparalleled trading experience.

Exclusive, world-famous charts

Empower your trading with highly interactive, responsive and mobile-friendly charts coupled with 50+ smart drawing tools.

Financial analysis

Inform your positions with fundamental fields and ratios, financial statements, valuation analyses, and historical company data.

Plug in to a bustling network 

Join an interactive community of similar thinkers and share trading strategies through live streams and real-time chat.
Learn more

The MT4 platform

Trade on MetaTrader 4, powered by advanced technical analysis.

Access insightful market data

Benefit from live price quotes, historical price charts, and data feeds to boost your analysis.

Tap in to automated trading

Explore Expert Advisors for backtesting and advanced algorithms to monitor the markets.

Choose from an array of extra tools

Elevate your technical skills with additional smart trader tools, including 30 popular technical indicators and 24 analytical objects.
Learn more

What the industry says about us

Our intuitive products, dedicated client service and continuing innovation have been recognised time and again by some of the leading authorities in the industry. Here are just a few of our most recent accolades.
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BrokerChooser
Best CFD Broker (2026)
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading Account: People’s Choice (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Crypto Trading (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: TradingView Broker (2025)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - App (2024)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - CFD Provider (2024)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - Selective Platform (2024)
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Finder Forex Trading Platform Award
Best Value Forex Trading Platform (2024)
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Finder Forex Trading Platform Award
Best Casual Forex Trading Platform (2024)
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Online Money Awards
Best Overall Trading Platform (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Beginners (2024)
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading App (2023)
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Online Money Awards
Best CFD Provider (2023)
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ForexBrokers.com
Fastest Growing Broker (2023)
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Investment Trends
Overall Client Satisfaction (2022)
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Investment Trends
Value for Money (2022)
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ADVFN
Best Spread Betting Platform (2022)
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Financial Times Investors’ Chronicle
Best for New Investors (2022)

We’re here to help

Our team is here to answer any queries you may have.

24/7 availability

Get in touch with our friendly, expert staff around the clock.

Open an account

User feedback and ratings

2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-22
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews.

4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

FAQs

What is a trading platform?

A trading platform is an online interface allowing you to take positions on financial derivatives such as CFDs. By going long or short on instruments across asset classes such as cryptocurrencies, shares, forexindices and commodities, you can speculate on the price movements of thousands of underlying markets

The platform features we offer include access to integrated financial news, numerous technical analysis tools to help you make decisions based on historical price action, and unlimited watchlists to maximise your control over the positions you hold.

What is a trading app?

A trading app is a mobile tool that enables you to trade various financial assets, including shares, forex, and commodities, on a smartphone or tablet. 

At Capital.com, our simple-to-use app provides real-time market data, intuitive charting tools, simple order placement, portfolio management features and more. You can enjoy the convenience and flexibility of executing trades from anywhere with an internet connection, on iOS or Android, and tap into key fundamental news via our smart feed to inform your decisions in the markets.

Experience our responsive app whenever you want to trade.

What is MT4?

MT4, also known as MetaTrader 4, is a popular trading platform used by experienced and beginner traders alike. It provides a user-friendly interface for trading various financial instruments, including, forex, indices and shares.

MT4 offers advanced charting tools, a range of technical indicators, automated trading capabilities, and real-time market data. You can connect your Capital.com account to MT4 with ease, giving you access to all the features that enhance trading experiences worldwide.

What is TradingView?

TradingView is a widely-used charting and analysis platform with a social dimension. Its simple interface allows traders to access advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and drawing tools, as well as analyse and visualise market data across various asset classes. TradingView’s social element enables you to share trading ideas, strategies, and analysis with a global community, adding a collaborative approach to your trading activity.

Why choose Capital.com? Our numbers speak for themselves

Capital.com Group
857K+
Traders globally
110K+
Active clients monthly
24/7
Client support
100
Technical indicators