Explore our CFD trading platforms 

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Trade on a user-friendly platform with advanced tools and much more.
Experience our responsive app wherever you are, and whenever you want to trade.
Connect your account to TradingView for an unparalleled trading experience.
Trade on MetaTrader 4, powered by advanced technical analysis.
Our team is here to answer any queries you may have.
Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.
I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.
Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!
Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.
Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.
The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.
I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.
Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.
I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️
Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one
I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!
The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.
User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.
Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews.
A trading platform is an online interface allowing you to take positions on financial derivatives such as CFDs. By going long or short on instruments across asset classes such as cryptocurrencies, shares, forex, indices and commodities, you can speculate on the price movements of thousands of underlying markets.
The platform features we offer include access to integrated financial news, numerous technical analysis tools to help you make decisions based on historical price action, and unlimited watchlists to maximise your control over the positions you hold.
A trading app is a mobile tool that enables you to trade various financial assets, including shares, forex, and commodities, on a smartphone or tablet.
At Capital.com, our simple-to-use app provides real-time market data, intuitive charting tools, simple order placement, portfolio management features and more. You can enjoy the convenience and flexibility of executing trades from anywhere with an internet connection, on iOS or Android, and tap into key fundamental news via our smart feed to inform your decisions in the markets.
Experience our responsive app whenever you want to trade.
MT4, also known as MetaTrader 4, is a popular trading platform used by experienced and beginner traders alike. It provides a user-friendly interface for trading various financial instruments, including, forex, indices and shares.
MT4 offers advanced charting tools, a range of technical indicators, automated trading capabilities, and real-time market data. You can connect your Capital.com account to MT4 with ease, giving you access to all the features that enhance trading experiences worldwide.
TradingView is a widely-used charting and analysis platform with a social dimension. Its simple interface allows traders to access advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and drawing tools, as well as analyse and visualise market data across various asset classes. TradingView’s social element enables you to share trading ideas, strategies, and analysis with a global community, adding a collaborative approach to your trading activity.
Why choose Capital.com? Our numbers speak for themselvesCapital.com Group