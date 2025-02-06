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Get in touch

Our friendly and professional customer service team is ready to assist you around the clock.

Australia office
Our local office is in the heart of Melbourne

Level 15
357 Collins Street
Melbourne
Victoria
3000

How to contact us

Our dedicated, knowledgeable client support staff are available 24/7 to answer your queries.

Email

support.au@capital.com

Phone

+61 3 8658 0539

Chat

WhatsApp

Support centre

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Find out more about who we are

Our global offices

As an international CFD broker catering to a global audience, we have representative offices across four continents.
See all locations

About us

Learn more about who we are and how we’ve grown into one of the most recognised CFD brokerages in the industry.
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User feedback and ratings

2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-22
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews.

4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

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