HomeAll platforms TradingView
The most prominent trader and investor social network on the web with 50+ million users.
Bring consistency to your trading strategy with highly interactive and responsive mobile-friendly charts powered by 110+ smart drawing tools.
Find an array of indicators right next to advanced screeners and your live news feed. There’s no need to switch platforms to trade effectively.
Become a part of the trader and investor community and discover the latest market trends and insights.
Spot potential opportunities using 12+ customisable charts, including Renko, Kagi, Point and figure, and view up to 8 of them on a single tab.
Stay in sync with the markets with 12 alert conditions on price, indicators and strategies.
Sharpen your judgement with 100+ pre-built indicators, countless community-built indicators, smart drawing tools, volume profile indicators, candlestick pattern recognition and more.
Use 100+ of fundamental fields and ratios, financial statements, valuation analysis, and historical company data.
Advanced trader? Create your own indicators using the platform’s powerful Pine ScriptTM programming language.
Join a bustling community of like-minded people from all corners of the globe and chat in real-time. Watch and learn by tuning in to live trading streams, or share your knowledge by broadcasting your own.
Trade the world’s CFD markets with the Best Overall Trading Account (Good Money Guide 2025) and Best CFD Provider (Online Money Awards 2023).
You’ll be supported by the friendly, helpful team based in our Melbourne office – whether you need to talk about your account, or want to read timely market commentary from our analyst Kyle Rodda.
You can use TradingView on desktop, mobile and tablet devices.
Connect Capital.com to TradingView to trade CFDs with the help of advanced charts. CFDs exchange the difference in price from the point at which the contract is opened to when it is closed. They enable you to open long or short positions with just a fraction of the value of your trade – a concept known as leveraged trading.
As a result, you can open larger positions and gain greater exposure to global financial markets. However, you are also exposed to risk, as leverage can magnify both profits and losses. That’s why it’s important to apply risk-management tools when trading CFDs.
By trading with Capital.com on TradingView, you can go long or short with CFDs on over 3,000 markets, including stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices, forex, and commodities.