Connect Capital.com to TradingView to trade CFDs with the help of advanced charts. CFDs exchange the difference in price from the point at which the contract is opened to when it is closed. They enable you to open long or short positions with just a fraction of the value of your trade – a concept known as leveraged trading.

As a result, you can open larger positions and gain greater exposure to global financial markets. However, you are also exposed to risk, as leverage can magnify both profits and losses. That’s why it’s important to apply risk-management tools when trading CFDs.