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From 100+ technical indicators to in-depth education and beyond, access all the tools and resources you need on a smart and intuitive interface.
Access all the tools you need, when you need them. Discover charts, tools, watchlists, live chat and more – all with fuss-free functionality.
Customise charts to suit your style and plan trades with candlestick, bar, area, Heikin-Ashi or line formats. Switch between charting tabs with ease for optimal market visibility.
From Bollinger Bands® to MACD, sharpen your analysis with 100+ intuitive technical analysis indicators, as well as extensive drawing tools.
Hone your strategies with virtual money and explore our straightforward platform risk free, while you get to know the tools and features shared by the live account.
Get the latest technical and fundamental updates on all your favourite assets, and inform your CFD trading decisions without leaving the platform.
Use stop-losses1 to limit your downside when the market goes against you, and secure your gains with take-profit orders. Also, try our new trailing stops for a stop level that follows favourable price movements, locking in profits while limiting losses.
Group your favourite markets together into lists, so you can monitor their performance at a glance as soon as you log into the platform.
Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.
I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.
Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!
Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.
Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.
The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.
I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.
Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.
I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️
Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one
I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!
The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.
User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.
Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews.
Get full clarity on the spreads and fees we charge via our charges and fees page.
Seamlessly integrate our smart platform with elite third-party software.
99% of withdrawals are processed within one business day.2
Get help when you need it, with our knowledgeable team available to assist you 24/7.
Trade 5,500+ CFD markets wherever there’s an internet connection, and set price alerts to notify you of significant market moves.
Trade CFDs with Capital.com directly through TradingView’s world-renowned charts.
And view real-time and historical data to inform trading decisions.
To learn more about our transparent charges.
Head to our support centre for FAQs and guides, or use our live-chat service to speak to someone from our team.
1 – Stop-losses may not be guaranteed.
2 – Source: Capital.com Group server data, 2024.
Why choose Capital.com? Our numbers speak for themselvesCapital.com Group