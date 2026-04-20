Open a CFD account in minutes – start trading on a user-friendly platform with advanced tools, 24/7 support, and much more.
You can get up to 30:1 leverage as a retail client. Remember, leverage amplifies losses as well as profits.
Navigate seamlessly between charts, personalised watchlists and integrated news on our platform, or use the acclaimed MT4 and TradingView.
Whether you're looking for help with deposits, platform features or trading hours updates, we're always on hand – 24/7.
We process 99% of withdrawals within one business day (global server data, 2024).
Hone in on price action with 100+ indicators, 8 timeframes, 12 chart types, and our suite of drawing tools.
Our 857,000+ traders love us so much, they’ve traded over $1tn in volume with us (global server data, 2024).
Experience our user-friendly platform and tap into advanced tools, integrated financial news, personalised watchlists, and much more.
Harness the power of our advanced platform wherever you are, with smart feeds, instant price alerts, and seamless navigation.
Get in touch with our friendly, expert staff around the clock.
Elevate your skills with comprehensive videos, webinars, explainers, glossaries, and more.
Read our industry news and analysis, including the latest market forecasts and insights.
Learn the core concepts of the markets, and build your trading foundation with this essential resource.
Explore everything you need to know about CFDs, from leverage to pricing and beyond, with practical examples.
Find out how to trade on margin and learn about the benefits and risks involved when trading with leverage