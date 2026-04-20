HomeTradingCFD trading

Trade CFDs on 5,500+ markets with an award-winning provider

Open a CFD account in minutes – start trading on a user-friendly platform with advanced tools, 24/7 support, and much more.

Why trade CFDs with Capital.com?

Get access to leverage

You can get up to 30:1 leverage as a retail client. Remember, leverage amplifies losses as well as profits.

Trade on an intuitive, responsive platform

Navigate seamlessly between charts, personalised watchlists and integrated news on our platform, or use the acclaimed MT4 and TradingView.

Experience world-class service

Whether you're looking for help with deposits, platform features or trading hours updates, we're always on hand  – 24/7.

Deposit and withdraw easily

We process 99% of withdrawals within one business day (global server data, 2024).

Deepen your analysis

Hone in on price action with 100+ indicators, 8 timeframes, 12 chart types, and our suite of drawing tools.

Join a global community

Our 857,000+ traders love us so much, they’ve traded over $1tn in volume with us (global server data, 2024).

Our CFD markets

The latest news, trader sentiment, price action and more on 5,500+ CFD markets.
AllCommoditiesForexIndicesSharesCrypto
Top fallersMost tradedTop risersMost volatile
Gold
Crude Oil Spot
Bitcoin/USD
Ripple/USD
Ethereum/USD
US Tech 100
Brent Oil Spot
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

Trade CFDs your way

Web platform

Experience our user-friendly platform and tap into advanced tools, integrated financial news, personalised watchlists, and much more.

Image

Mobile app

Harness the power of our advanced platform wherever you are, with smart feeds, instant price alerts, and seamless navigation.

QR code
Scan to Download
Image

What to expect with your CFD account

24/7 customer care

Get in touch with our friendly, expert staff around the clock.

Get support

In-depth educational support

Elevate your skills with comprehensive videos, webinars, explainers, glossaries, and more.

In-depth educational support

Market insights

Read our industry news and analysis, including the latest market forecasts and insights.

Go to analysis

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading CFDs

Read more before you trade

Get the basics of trading

Learn the core concepts of the markets, and build your trading foundation with this essential resource.

Learn to trade

What is CFD trading?

Explore everything you need to know about CFDs, from leverage to pricing and beyond, with practical examples.

Go to CFD trading guide

Trading on margin

Find out how to trade on margin and learn about the benefits and risks involved when trading with leverage

Go to margin trading guide
Trusted partner
Trusted partner
Featured partner
Featured partner