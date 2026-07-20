What is trading?

Trading is the act of buying and selling financial instruments with the aim of making a profit. This is done by taking a position on the price movements of assets like . This is done by taking a position on the price movements of assets like shares , currencies ( forex ), commodities , and indices . With us, you can choose from 3,000+ such markets.

Unlike investing, where you own the asset outright, trading involves speculating on the price of the asset without taking ownership. For example, when you trade a derivative, like a CFD, you're not buying the asset itself but are instead profiting from the difference in its price over time.

With trading, you’ll typically use leverage, or margin trading. This allows you to control larger positions with less initial capital. For example, with 10:1 leverage, you only need $100 to control a $1,000 trade, with the rest effectively lent to you by the broker you’re using.

This means that leverage can increase potential profits, since you’re exposed to the price movements of the whole $1,000 rather than just your $100 outlay. However, on the flipside, it also amplifies potential losses, making risk management a crucial part of trading. Diverse strategies can be employed using tools to predict whether an asset's price will rise or fall, based on factors such as macroeconomic trends or technical analysis like support and resistance levels.

Learn more about trading vs investing.