About Capital.com

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We are one of the world’s fastest-growing CFD trading platforms – in fact, we were ranked as the fastest-growing company in the Middle East in the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 50. We serve our clients from offices across Australia, the Middle East, the UK, and Europe. We keep our traders at the heart of every decision we make, facilitating their trading with intuitive technology, in-depth education, and dedicated support.
Our mission is to help traders make informed decisions, by giving them the tools and resources they need to trade with confidence. It’s a mission that has won us multiple awards from leading industry authorities – like ‘Best Overall Trading Platform’ (Online Money Awards 2024) and ‘Best Trading App 2023’ (Good Money Guide) – and helped us gain an ‘excellent’ rating on Trustpilot.
Join a broker recognised for supporting your trading – Best Trading Account 2025 (Good Money Guide), Best Overall Trading App 2024 and Best CFD Provider 2023 (Online Money Awards).
Rest assured that we’re not just making bold claims – we’re trusted by clients around the world. Our clients like us so much that they’ve traded over a staggering $1tn with us, as of 2024.
Trade CFDs on a huge range of popular global markets, from bitcoin to dogecoin, crude oil to natural gas, gold to copper, and a wide selection of big-name shares, currency pairs and stock indices.
Get your money where it needs to be without any hassle. Withdraw quickly – we process 94% within one hour and 99% of withdrawals within one business day (Capital.com global server data, 2024).
Choose how much capital you commit per trade.*
Customise your risk and outlay across CFD markets, including shares, forex, commodities and more.
Trade on a multi-award-winning platform and app – ‘Best Overall Trading Platform’ (Online Money Awards 2024) and ‘Best Trading App 2025’ (Good Money Guide) – designed around your needs.
Open an account quickly and pass verification. From the moment you join, you’ll be taken care of by our expert team – and you’ll have access to a full suite of education, news and analysis.
What we are known for
As a multi-award-winning broker, we’re recognised for our technology-driven, straightforward user experience, high-quality client support and value for money. With technology at the heart of everything we do, we offer smart features such as real-time market data, advanced charting tools, and a responsive mobile application for trading on the move. We aim to provide retail traders with seamless access to global financial instruments, providing 5,500+ CFD markets across multiple asset classes.
We are always seeking new ways to help our clients trade with confidence and make better informed decisions, offering the latest technology, insightful educational resources and competitive pricing in an ever-evolving trading landscape.
Our intuitive products, dedicated client service, and continuing innovation have been recognised time and again by some of the leading authorities in the industry.
In 2023, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranked us as one of 50 fastest-growing tech companies across the Middle East and Cyprus. And here are just a few of the awards we’ve picked up recently: