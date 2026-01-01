About Capital.com

We are one of the world’s fastest-growing CFD trading platforms – in fact, we were ranked as the fastest-growing company in the Middle East in the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 50. We serve our clients from offices across Australia, the Middle East, the UK, and Europe. We keep our traders at the heart of every decision we make, facilitating their trading with intuitive technology, in-depth education, and dedicated support.

Our mission is to help traders make informed decisions, by giving them the tools and resources they need to trade with confidence. It’s a mission that has won us multiple awards from leading industry authorities – like ‘Best Overall Trading Platform’ (Online Money Awards 2024) and ‘Best Trading App 2023’ (Good Money Guide) – and helped us gain an ‘excellent’ rating on Trustpilot.