With 12+ years of experience in financial services, Christopher offers deep expertise in both relationship management and trade execution.
For the past decade, Christopher has specialised in CFD premium client management, delivering a high-touch service to traders in two of the world’s most dynamic markets, London and Melbourne. Christopher has a strong foundation in equity markets and a steadfast commitment to client excellence, and brings a bespoke approach to enhancing clients’ experience across the board.
With 17+ years of expertise in financial services – including 7+ years in CFD premium client management – Stephen has a wealth of knowledge in relationship management and product strategy.
Renowned for his precision, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Stephen delivers a bespoke service experience. His deep passion for the markets and meticulous attention to detail ensures every client receives a tailored approach, designed to elevate their trading journey from day one.
Kyle is one of Australia’s leading financial commentators, regularly featured across influential media outlets. His macro-driven approach provides timely insights into indices, commodities, and FX – giving premium clients a deeper understanding of market behaviour.
Access to our premium services is by invitation only. But if you’re a high-value or active trader ready to explore a better trading experience, we’d love to speak with you.
Contact our client support team to request a call from our Premium Desk, and discover whether going premium is right for your trading profile.
Enjoy bespoke support from industry experts via a priority phone line and one-on-one meetings.
Get exclusive insights from leading analysts to support your strategies.
Unlock powerful account enhancements and tailored assistance with large order execution.
Attend high-profile sporting events, global networking opportunities and much more.
Our premium client service is designed for high-value and/or highly active traders who demand more from their broker. Access is by invitation only, but traders are welcome to request a call from our team to discuss eligibility.
Capital.com’s premium clients get direct access to dedicated support, advanced market insights, exclusive trading features, invitations to VIP events and much more.
Capital.com’s premium service offers high-level support that competes with bigger brokers – combined with faster response times, a personal account manager, and a more agile, client-first approach. It’s a premium experience, refined.
If you're a serious trader ready to elevate your experience, you can request a call from our premium desk by contacting our client support team. We’ll review your trading profile and discuss your eligibility.