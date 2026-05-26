Premium service, tailored for top traders

Gain access to an elite experience designed for active traders. Capital.com premium clients get more – from exclusive deep-dive research and dedicated account managers, to a priority phone line and invites to VIP-only events. See what it means to go premium.

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Meet your Australian premium client desk

Christopher Watts

Head of Premium Client Management

With 12+ years of experience in financial services, Christopher offers deep expertise in both relationship management and trade execution.

For the past decade, Christopher has specialised in CFD premium client management, delivering a high-touch service to traders in two of the world’s most dynamic markets, London and Melbourne. Christopher has a strong foundation in equity markets and a steadfast commitment to client excellence, and brings a bespoke approach to enhancing clients’ experience across the board.

Stephen Williams

Premium Client Manager

With 17+ years of expertise in financial services – including 7+ years in CFD premium client management – Stephen has a wealth of knowledge in relationship management and product strategy.

Renowned for his precision, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Stephen delivers a bespoke service experience. His deep passion for the markets and meticulous attention to detail ensures every client receives a tailored approach, designed to elevate their trading journey from day one.

Backed by real market intelligence

Kyle Rodda - Australian Market Analyst

Kyle is one of Australia’s leading financial commentators, regularly featured across influential media outlets. His macro-driven approach provides timely insights into indices, commodities, and FX – giving premium clients a deeper understanding of market behaviour.

How to get the premium treatment

Access to our premium services is by invitation only. But if you’re a high-value or active trader ready to explore a better trading experience, we’d love to speak with you.

Contact our client support team to request a call from our Premium Desk, and discover whether going premium is right for your trading profile.

Email

support.au@capital.com

Phone

+61 3 8658 0539

Chat

WhatsApp

Support centre

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Markets evolve – so should your broker. Join the premium side of Capital.com today.

Why switch to Capital.com premium?

Capital.com premium clients get the same high-touch service as the biggest brokers – but better.

Dedicated, personalised support

Enjoy bespoke support from industry experts via a priority phone line and one-on-one meetings.

Deep market intelligence

Get exclusive insights from leading analysts to support your strategies.

Advanced account

Unlock powerful account enhancements and tailored assistance with large order execution.

VIP events

Attend high-profile sporting events, global networking opportunities and much more.

FAQs

Who is eligible for Capital.com’s premium client service?

Our premium client service is designed for high-value and/or highly active traders who demand more from their broker. Access is by invitation only, but traders are welcome to request a call from our team to discuss eligibility.

What are the key benefits of going premium?

Capital.com’s premium clients get direct access to dedicated support, advanced market insights, exclusive trading features, invitations to VIP events and much more.

How does Capital.com premium service compare to other brokers?

Capital.com’s premium service offers high-level support that competes with bigger brokers – combined with faster response times, a personal account manager, and a more agile, client-first approach. It’s a premium experience, refined.

How do I request access to premium?

If you're a serious trader ready to elevate your experience, you can request a call from our premium desk by contacting our client support team. We’ll review your trading profile and discuss your eligibility.

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