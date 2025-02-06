HomeMarketsInterest rates

Interest-rate trading

Take a position on instruments linked to global interest rate changes with CFD trading. Explore all markets, from indices and commodities to bonds and more – directly in the Capital.com web platform or app.

What is interest-rate trading?

Interest-rate trading involves speculating on instruments linked to future changes in central bank rates, such as the US Federal Funds Rate, the Bank of England Base Rate or the ECB deposit facility rate.

You can trade CFDs on a range of interest rate-linked markets, including short-term interest rate futures, government bond futures, and bond perpetual futures. These instruments often tend to respond to shifting expectations around monetary policy, inflation, and macroeconomic data.

Why trade interest rates?

Interest rates play a key role in the global economy, influencing everything from borrowing costs to asset valuations. When central banks raise or lower rates, it can affect forex, shares, commodities and especially bond markets.

Trading interest rate futures or bond futures lets you act on expectations around these rate moves – whether you anticipate tightening, easing or simply volatility around key announcements.

For example:

  • If traders expect the US Federal Reserve to hike rates, prices on US Treasury futures have historically tended to fall in anticipation.
  • If the ECB signals a dovish tone, Euribor futures can often lead to a rise as markets adjust their rate forecasts.

With CFD trading, you can go long or short on these movements, without owning the underlying asset. You also have the flexibility to adjust your exposure with leverage – but remember, leverage increases risk as well as potential reward.

Why trade interest rate markets with Capital.com?

With Capital.com, you can trade CFDs on a wide range of interest rate-linked markets.

Whether you're trading around central bank meetings, reacting to inflation surprises, or looking to hedge rate exposure, our platform gives you the tools to do it.

  • Access markets like 3-month SONIA and Euribor
  • Real-time pricing and news, all in-platform – so you can stay ahead of major data releases
  • Advanced charting and risk management tools, including price alerts and stop-losses*

Stay connected to the markets with our intuitive platform and responsive support – and trade key interest rate instruments, with an informed perspective.

*Stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stops incur a fee when triggered.

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2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-22
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

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