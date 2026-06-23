Trading vs investing example

Here’s an example illustrating the difference between trading and investing, showing how the impact of factors such as leverage, duration of price moves, and volatility can impact the process and potential outcome for each position.

Trading example

You notice that Company X’s stock has been rising quickly in the last few days. Rather than buying the shares outright, you use a CFD on a trading platform, allowing you to speculate on the share price movements without owning the underlying asset. You research technical analysis and identify support and resistance levels based on historical price action. Based on your technical strategy, you open a leveraged position, buying 100 CFDs at $50 each. However, default leverage of 5:1 means you only need $1,000 to control this $5,000 position.

Within two days, the share price rises to $55. You sell your 100 CFDs at this new price, locking in a $500 profit (minus any additional charges and fees, such as overnight funding). This short-term strategy takes advantage of market volatility, and the use of leverage amplifies your gains. However, it’s important to note that leverage also increases the risk, as losses are magnified if the market moves against you. This means that if the share price falls to $45 instead of rising to $55, you would lose $500 (minus relevant fees) instead of profiting.

Investing example

You believe in the long-term price growth of Company X due to strong earnings and future prospects. Using a stockbroker, you buy 100 shares at $50 each for an outlay of $5,000, with the intention of holding the stock for several years. Over five years, the stock price gradually rises to $150, and you also earn annual dividends. After five years, you sell at $150 per share, earning a profit of $10,000, plus dividends collected during the holding period (and minus any additional fees). This strategy focuses on long-term capital appreciation and income from dividends.

As with trading, if the share price falls to $45 over this longer timeframe, you would lose $500 (minus relevant fees) instead of profiting.

Note: the below image content represents a hypothetical trade and is for illustrative purposes only to compare the features of trading and investing. Leverage is risky. Potential asset performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.