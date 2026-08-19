Trade Australian Dollar / US Dollar

Trade Australian Dollar / US Dollar (AUD/USD_zero) forex pair CFDs

Australian Dollar / US Dollar (ticker: AUD/USD_zero) is a currency pair that shows how much one currency is worth relative to another. On Capital.com, you can trade it as a contract for difference (CFD), letting you speculate on exchange-rate movements without owning either currency. This means you can trade in either direction – rising or falling – depending on your outlook.*

Traders often track the Australian Dollar / US Dollar rate today to stay informed about short-term market movements.

*CFDs are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Australian Dollar / US Dollar price today

The pair is quoted in $ and is currently trading around 0.70796.

Live price overview

Here’s an overview of the current Australian Dollar / US Dollar price and its recent trading ranges.

Daily range: 0.70668 – 0.70892

0.70668 – 0.70892 Daily movement: -0.00098 (-0.1383%)

-0.00098 (-0.1383%) Weekly range: 0.70438 – 0.71293

0.70438 – 0.71293 Monthly range: 0.69223 – 0.71293

0.69223 – 0.71293 Yearly range: 0.64143 – 0.72776

Why trade forex CFDs on the price of Australian Dollar / US Dollar with Capital.com?

Capital.com provides tools designed to support clear analysis and informed trading in the FX market.

Advanced charting and analysis

Use interactive tools to study the Australian Dollar / US Dollar price chart in detail.

Access 100 technical indicators

Choose from 12 chart types

Analyse fast, intuitive charts powered by industry-leading tools

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What influences the price of Australian Dollar / US Dollar?

The Australian Dollar / US Dollar (AUD/USD_zero) forex pair price can be influenced by a range of market factors, including:

Interest rate expectations and central bank decisions

Inflation and economic data releases

Political or geopolitical developments

Market sentiment and risk appetite

Trade flows and economic performance of the related economies

Australian Dollar / US Dollar forecasts

Australian Dollar / US Dollar forecasts commonly reference recent news, company updates, and broader market trends rather than fixed price targets. Some traders combine technical analysis with fundamental insights to form their expectations.*

Instead of relying on a single forecast, many traders monitor ongoing analysis and real-time data to adapt to changing market conditions.

*Analyst forecasts are often inaccurate. Past performance isn’t a reliable indicator of future results.

How to trade Australian Dollar / US Dollar forex CFDs

Trading forex CFDs involves speculating on movements between two currencies:

Go long (buy) if you think the base currency may appreciate

Go short (sell) if you think it may weaken

Leverage allows greater exposure with a smaller deposit, but magnifies losses.

Risks of trading forex CFDs

Key risks include: