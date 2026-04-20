HomeProfessional Client Rebates

Rebates for Professional traders

A rebate programme for professional clients across forex, commodities, indices, equities and crypto CFDs. A percentage of the spread is returned based on notional monthly trading volume. Traders can choose when to claim their rebates.


This exclusive programme is only available to clients who apply and qualify for a professional account with us.

What rebates are offered to Professional traders?

Monthly trading volume

$0m-$50m

>$50m-$150m

>$150m

Rebate %

5%

10%

20%

*Gold, silver, palladium, and platinum volumes have been included in the ‘Forex and Precious Metals’ category since 1 April 2023.

For more details, please refer to the Terms & Conditions of our rebate programmes.

Examples

Forex and precious metals

Where monthly notional volume on closed positions exceeds $150m, a 20% spread rebate applies to eligible forex trades for that month.

Account currency US dollar (USD)
 Notional trading volume $250m
 Spread** $20,000
Rebate $20,000* 0.2 = $4,000**

**Spread value shown for information purposes only.

Indices

Where monthly notional volume on closed positions exceeds $250m, a 20% spread rebate applies to eligible indices trades for that month. 

Account currency Euro (EUR)
 Notional trading volume €250m
 Spread** $20,000 / 1.25* = $16,000
Rebate $16,000* 0.2 = $3,200

*Converted using a hypothetical EUR/USD rate of 1.2500.

**Spread value is given for information purposes only.

When are rebates available?

Rebates are calculated at the end of each calendar month based on eligible activity. They remain available in the 'My rebates' section of the platform until claimed.

What else do I need to know about professional accounts?

Pro trader accounts are designed for more experienced traders. Along with access to cash rebates, professional accounts  give you access to higher leverage up to 200:1 on major currency pair CFDs. 

 

Keep in mind, professional clients don’t have all the regulatory protections that retail clients receive. This may include differences in compensation schemes, client money handling, and the standards for best execution.

How to apply?

I don’t have a Capital.com account yet

1. Open a new retail account.
2. Log in to your newly created account and navigate to Account or click on ‘Live’ in the upper right corner of your web platform.
3. Click ‘Upgrade to Pro’ and submit the required information in the online application.
4. You’ll receive an email to inform you if you’ve qualified for a Pro account.
5. We might reach out to you to request additional supporting documentation.

I’m already a Capital.com retail client

1. Log in to your Capital.com app or web platform.
2. Open your app menu and navigate to Account or click on ‘Live’ in the upper right corner of your web platform.
3. Click ‘Upgrade to Pro’ and submit the required information in the online application.
4. You’ll receive an email to inform you if you’ve qualified for a Pro account.
5. We might reach out to you to request additional supporting documentation.