HomeProfessional Client Rebates
A rebate programme for professional clients across forex, commodities, indices, equities and crypto CFDs. A percentage of the spread is returned based on notional monthly trading volume. Traders can choose when to claim their rebates.
This exclusive programme is only available to clients who apply and qualify for a professional account with us.
|
Monthly trading volume
|
$0m-$50m
|
>$50m-$150m
|
>$150m
|
Rebate %
|
5%
|
10%
|
20%
*Gold, silver, palladium, and platinum volumes have been included in the ‘Forex and Precious Metals’ category since 1 April 2023.
For more details, please refer to the Terms & Conditions of our rebate programmes.
Where monthly notional volume on closed positions exceeds $150m, a 20% spread rebate applies to eligible forex trades for that month.
|Account currency
|US dollar (USD)
|Notional trading volume
|$250m
|Spread**
|$20,000
|Rebate
|$20,000* 0.2 = $4,000**
**Spread value shown for information purposes only.
Where monthly notional volume on closed positions exceeds $250m, a 20% spread rebate applies to eligible indices trades for that month.
|Account currency
|Euro (EUR)
|Notional trading volume
|€250m
|Spread**
|$20,000 / 1.25* = $16,000
|Rebate
|$16,000* 0.2 = $3,200
*Converted using a hypothetical EUR/USD rate of 1.2500.
**Spread value is given for information purposes only.
Rebates are calculated at the end of each calendar month based on eligible activity. They remain available in the 'My rebates' section of the platform until claimed.
Pro trader accounts are designed for more experienced traders. Along with access to cash rebates, professional accounts give you access to higher leverage up to 200:1 on major currency pair CFDs.
Keep in mind, professional clients don’t have all the regulatory protections that retail clients receive. This may include differences in compensation schemes, client money handling, and the standards for best execution.