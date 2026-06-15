Today’s most volatile crypto pairs

How can I trade cryptocurrencies?

You can purchase or sell cryptocurrencies directly on an exchange. Alternatively, you could trade derivatives – such as contracts for difference (CFDs) – which derive their value from an underlying market, to speculate on rising or falling prices.

To trade cryptocurrencies CFDs, start by choosing a reliable trading platform like Capital.com. Once you’ve been verified and have deposited funds, search the cryptocurrency markets we offer on our platform. These include bitcoin (available through our BTC/USD CFD market) and ethereum (ETH/USD). Then, decide on your trade size and apply risk-management tools like stop-loss orders* and take-profit orders. Open your CFD position long or short and monitor it in line with fundamental and/or technical drivers. Finally, when you’ve identified an exit point, close your position.

CFDs are traded on margin. Leverage magnifies both gains and losses.

*Not all stop-losses are guaranteed.