Today’s biggest crypto losers

What is the difference between investing and trading cryptocurrency?

Investing in cryptocurrency involves buying and holding digital assets for a sustained period, hoping for substantial gains over time. Trading cryptocurrencies using derivatives focuses on buying and selling over a shorter timeframe with the aim of capitalising on price movements over this briefer period.

On Capital.com, you can go long or short on assets like cryptocurrency pairs using contracts for difference, otherwise known as CFDs. A CFD is a type of financial derivative that allows you to speculate on various financial markets. Rather than buying the assets outright, you speculate on the rise or fall in their price, usually over a short period of time.

Going long could mean buying a CFD on a crypto market such as ETH/USD, aiming to profit from a rise in the underlying asset’s price. Conversely, going short involves selling a CFD to try and profit from a decline in the asset’s price.