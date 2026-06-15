HomeMarkets overviewCryptocurrenciesToday’s Most-Traded Crypto Pairs

Today’s most-traded crypto pairs

Take a look at today’s most-traded cryptos. Go long or short with CFDs on the most-traded crypto pairs, like BTC/USD and ETH/USD.

Most-traded cryptos

See today’s top-traded cryptocurrency pairs below. Will they fit your trading strategy?
Overview PageMost tradedMost volatileTop risersTop fallers
SellBuySpread1D Chg1D Charts
SellersBuyers
BTC/USDBitcoin to US Dollar
XRP/USDRipple to US Dollar
ETH/USDEthereum to US Dollar
ESPORTS/USDESPORTS/USD
PLAY/USDPLAY/USD
SOL/USDSolana to US Dollar
XLM/USDStellar to US Dollar
PEPE/USDPEPE to US Dollar
DOGE/USDDogeCoin to US Dollar
MYX/USDMYX/USD
Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

Guidance on most traded crypto

What is the difference between crypto and cryptocurrency?

In the world of digital currencies, there is no difference; ‘crypto’ is simply a shortened version of the word ‘cryptocurrency’. Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies that use cryptography to ensure transactions are anonymous and secure.

How many cryptocurrencies are there?

As of 2024, there are reports of over 20,000 cryptocurrencies in existence – though not all are actively traded or in use. Many of these are ‘dead’ cryptocurrencies, which have failed and been abandoned. The number of active cryptocurrencies varies, with estimates suggesting that tens of thousands of cryptocurrencies are actively traded today.

What is the most popular cryptocurrency?

Bitcoin (BTC) is the most popular and widely recognised cryptocurrency in the world. It was the first cryptocurrency created and remains the most valuable by market capitalisation. Bitcoin’s pioneering role and established reputation have made it a benchmark for the entire crypto market.

What crypto is traded the most?

​​Bitcoin (BTC) is the most-traded cryptocurrency, with the highest trading volumes across global exchanges. Its market dominance and liquidity make it a favourite among crypto traders around the world. Ethereum (ETH) is the most-traded cryptocurrency aside from Bitcoin.

Why do people call Ether Ethereum?

Often, the term ‘Ethereum’ is used to refer to both the network and the cryptocurrency. Ethereum is a blockchain and distributed platform that enables anyone to create blockchain-based applications. Ether (ETH) is the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum platform. Ether is extremely popular and is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, widely used for transactions and application development on the Ethereum network.