Trade Ethereum / Pound Sterling - ETH/GBP CFD

Trade Ethereum / Pound Sterling (ETH/GBP) CFDs

Ethereum / Pound Sterling (ticker: ETH/GBP) is a cryptocurrency available to trade as a contract for difference (CFD) on Capital.com. With crypto CFDs, you can speculate on price movements without owning or storing the underlying asset. This means you can trade in either direction – rising or falling – depending on your outlook.*

Traders often follow the Ethereum / Pound Sterling price today to stay informed about short-term market movements.

*CFDs are traded on margin; leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Ethereum / Pound Sterling price today

The instrument is quoted in £ and is currently trading around 1629.84.

Live Price Overview

Here’s an overview of the current Ethereum / Pound Sterling price and its recent trading ranges.

Daily range: 1620.35 – 1647.57

1620.35 – 1647.57 Daily movement: -48.29 (-2.8883%)

-48.29 (-2.8883%) Weekly range: 1552.43 – 1681.33

1552.43 – 1681.33 Monthly range: 1476.44 – 1781.27

1476.44 – 1781.27 Yearly range: 1154.2 – 3587.36

Why trade crypto CFDs on the price of Ethereum / Pound Sterling with Capital.com?

Capital.com supports informed trading through advanced tools, clear pricing, and a wide market selection.

Advanced charting and analysis

Use interactive tools to study the Ethereum / Pound Sterling price chart in detail.

Access 100 technical indicators

Choose from 12 chart types

Analyse fast, intuitive charts powered by industry-leading tools

Wide market offering

Join over 845,000 global traders and explore more than:

4,000 stock CFDs

60 commodity CFDs

30 index CFDs

120 forex pairs

450 crypto CFDs

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What influences the price of Ethereum / Pound Sterling?

The Ethereum / Pound Sterling (ETH/GBP) price may be influenced by:

Market sentiment and adoption trends

Regulatory developments

Technology updates and network events

Liquidity and trading volume

Broader macroeconomic trends

Risk appetite in crypto markets

Ethereum / Pound Sterling price forecasts

Ethereum / Pound Sterling price forecasts commonly reference recent news, project updates, and broader market trends rather than specific price targets. Traders may combine technical analysis with fundamental insights to form expectations about future price movement.*

Instead of relying on a single projection, many traders monitor ongoing analysis and real-time data to adjust their approach as market conditions evolve.

*Analyst forecasts are often inaccurate. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How to trade Ethereum / Pound Sterling crypto CFDs

Crypto CFDs allow speculation on price moves without owning the asset:

Go long (buy) if you expect prices to rise

Go short (sell) if you expect prices to fall

Leverage may be available depending on jurisdiction.

Risks of trading crypto CFDs

Crypto markets can be highly volatile. Key risks include: