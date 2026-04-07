CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and can afford the risks.Trading CFDs is high risk and is not suitable for everyone. Refer to our PDS and Target Market Determination. AFSL 513393
The K ratio is a performance measurement that examines the consistency of an investment's return over time. It provides insights into the stability of returns by comparing the slope of cumulative returns to the ideal growth line.Learn more
Key Currency
A key currency is one that is widely used for international transactions and is widely held as a reserve by governments and institutions. Examples include the US dollar, euro, and British pound.
Key economic indicator
Key economic indicators are statistical metrics used to gauge the overall health of the economy. They include measures of employment, GDP growth, inflation, retail sales, and consumer confidence.
KMI 30 Index
The KMI 30 Index is an index on the Pakistan Stock Exchange that tracks the performance of 30 companies that comply with Sharia, making it an important benchmark for Islamic finance in Pakistan.
Knockdown price
Knockdown price refers to the final price at which an item is sold at auction. It's the price at which the auctioneer's hammer falls, confirming the sale to the highest bidder.
Korea Exchange
The Korea Exchange (KRX) is the sole securities exchange operator in South Korea, where all stock and derivatives transactions are conducted. It combines the functions of a stock market, futures market, and stock market derivatives.
KOSDAQ
KOSDAQ is a trading board of the Korea Exchange that lists smaller, high-growth companies, similar to the NASDAQ in the United States, and serves as a platform for venture companies to access capital markets.
KOSPI index
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) is a major stock market index that tracks the performance of all common shares on the Korea Exchange, making it a significant indicator of the overall Korean equity market health.Learn more
KSE 100 Index
The KSE 100 Index is a stock index representing 100 of the largest companies by market capitalisation on the Karachi Stock Exchange in Pakistan, used as a benchmark to measure the performance of the Pakistani equity market.
KSE All Share Index
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) Index now operates under the Pakistan Stock Exchange and includes various indices such as the KSE 100 and KSE 30, measuring the performance of the exchange's listed companies.
KSE-30 Index
The KSE 30 Index tracks the top 30 companies in terms of market capitalisation and liquidity on the Karachi Stock Exchange, providing a clear, professional view of how the largest stocks are performing.
Kuala Lumpur Composite Index
The KLCI, or FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI, is an index that tracks the performance of the 30 largest companies by market capitalisation on the Bursa Malaysia, Malaysia's principal stock exchange.
Kyoto Protocol
The Kyoto Protocol is an international treaty that commits state parties to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, based on the premise that global warming exists and human-made CO2 emissions have caused it.Learn more