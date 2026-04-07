In financial markets, a dealer is an entity that buys and sells securities for their own account, acting as a principal in transactions rather than as an agent for a client.Learn more
A deep discount bond is sold at a significant discount from its face value, often with a low interest rate, with the bulk of the profit made at maturity when the bond pays out at its full face value.Learn more
A del credere agency is an agent who guarantees to the seller that the buyer will pay their obligations; the agent charges a commission for this guarantee.Learn more
Devaluation is monetary policy tool used by governments to reduce the value of a country's currency in relation to another currency, group of currencies or standard. Governments can use this when their country has a fixed exchange rate or a semi-fixed exchange rate. They do this to improve their trading position in the world.Learn more
A dividend is a payment by a company to its shareholders. When a company generates a profit and accumulates retained earnings, those earnings can be either reinvested in the business or paid out to shareholders as a dividend.Learn more