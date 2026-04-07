In finance, paydown refers to the partial or full repayment of the principal amount of a debt or loan before its due date. This can reduce future interest payments by decreasing the principal balance.Learn more
A pip in terms of forex trading, which is also known as point in percentage, is a unit of measure that expresses the smallest change in value between two currencies. It is typically equivalent to 0.0001 of a currency pair's quoted price.Learn more
The policy mix refers to the combination of fiscal and monetary policies that a government uses to influence its economy. Adjusting this mix involves changing spending levels, taxation rates, and interest rates to manage economic growth.Learn more
Learn how pre-market trading works, when it happens, what moves prices before the open, and how to manage risks with practical strategies and beginner tips.Learn more