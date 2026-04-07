A balance sheet is a financial statement providing a summary of a company's assets, liabilities, and shareholders' equity at a given point in time, for a picture of its financial condition and net worth.Learn more
A bar chart in finance is a graphical representation of data where individual bars represent different values of financial metrics such as price movements, volumes, or other financial indicators.Learn more
A basket of goods is a fixed set of consumer products and services whose price is regularly measured to track inflation and other economic indicators through indices like the consumer price index (CPI).Learn more
A bear market is an environment in which securities prices fall across a range of asset classes, in contrast to a bull market, where prices rise.Learn more
BEP-20 is a token standard on Binance Smart Chain which extends ERC-20, the most common Ethereum token standard. It is used to create fungible tokens compatible with the broader Binance ecosystem.Learn more
In finance, bias refers to a preconceived notion or preference that can affect investment decisions and market outcomes, often leading to irrational behaviour or mispricing.Learn more
Blockchain technology describes a decentralised digital ledger that records transactions across many computers so that the record cannot be altered retroactively without the alteration of all subsequent blocks. It's the technology that underpins many cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin.Learn more
A broker is an individual or firm that acts as an intermediary between an investor and a securities exchange, responsible for facilitating buying and selling of stocks, bonds, and other securities.Learn more
To buy and sell in financial markets refers to the basic activity of purchasing and then selling securities or commodities to achieve a financial gain.Learn more