A candlestick chart is a style of financial chart using in trading. It depicts price movements of an asset, displaying the high, low, open, and closing prices in a format resembling a candle with wicks.Learn more
In finance, capital refers to financial assets or the financial value of assets, such as funds held in deposit accounts and funds obtained from special financing sources.Learn more
Capital goods are physical assets that an organisation uses in the production process to manufacture products and services that consumers will later use.Learn more
Convenience yield means the benefit or premium associated with holding an actual physical commodity rather than contracts or derivatives, reflecting the value of having physical access to a commodity.Learn more
Covered interest arbitrage is a strategy in which an investor uses a forward contract to hedge against exchange rate risk when investing in foreign interest-bearing instruments.Learn more
Crypto mining is the process by which new cryptocurrency tokens are created and transactions are verified and added to the blockchain digital ledger.Learn more
Cryptocurrency is a type of digital or virtual currency that uses cryptography for security, making it difficult to counterfeit. It operates on decentralised networks based on blockchain technology.Learn more
Cum dividend refers to a stock that's sold with the right of the buyer to receive the next dividend. If a stock is purchased cum dividend, the seller forfeits their right to the dividend to the buyer.Learn more
A currency peg is a policy by which a national government sets a specific fixed exchange rate for its currency with a foreign currency or basket of currencies.Learn more