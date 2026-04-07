A trader is an individual or entity engaged in the buying and selling of financial assets in any financial market, either for themselves, or on behalf of a financial company.Learn more
The trading floor is the area of a stock exchange where traders and brokers buy and sell securities. The term is synonymous with the hectic, bustling environment typical of stock exchanges.Learn more
A tri-party agreement is a business agreement between three separate parties. In the finance industry, these can often involve transactions involving collateral or intermediary services.Learn more