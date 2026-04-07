A financial institution (FI) refers to any public or private organisation that is engaged in financial activities such as banking, dealing in stocks and other securities, or providing money services including currency exchange.Learn more
Financial risk refers to the possibility of losing money on financial investments or business operations due to market fluctuations, credit issues, or other financial failures.Learn more
Financial signal processing involves the application of signal processing techniques to financial data, aiming to extract meaningful information and make forecasts or analyses about financial markets.Learn more
Trading forex 24 hours a day, five days a week provides continuous access to the market, enabling traders to respond to global events as they unfold. Some brokers also highlight forex after hours trading options or extended pricing feeds, but the core market remains 24/5. Understanding session characteristics, identifying optimal windows, and applying strategies quoted in UTC can support effective risk management and trading outcomes.Learn more