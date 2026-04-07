A replicating strategy involves constructing a portfolio or choosing financial instruments that emulate the performance of a particular index, asset, or benchmark.Learn more
In technical analysis, retracement refers to a temporary reversal in the direction of a stock's price that goes against the prevailing trend, typically seen as a short-term dip in a longer-term trend.Learn more
Return on equity is a measure of financial performance calculated by dividing net income by shareholders' equity. It indicates how effectively management is using a company’s assets to create profits.Learn more
Revenue is the total amount of money earned by a company from its normal business operations, typically from the sale of goods and services to customers.Learn more