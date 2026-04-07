Income refers to the money received, especially on a regular basis, for work or through investments. It is a key economic indicator used to assess the economic health of an individual or entity.Learn more
An index divisor is a number used to maintain the continuity of an index when its underlying components are adjusted due to corporate actions such as stock splits, ensuring that such events do not alter the numerical value of the index.Learn more
IPO stands for 'initial public offering', which is the process by which a private company can go public by sale of its stocks to the general public. It could be a new, young company or an older company which decides to be listed on an exchange and hence goes public.Learn more
The ISM Manufacturing Index is an index based on surveys of more than 300 manufacturing firms by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) and serves as an indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector.Learn more