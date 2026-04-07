CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and can afford the risks.Trading CFDs is high risk and is not suitable for everyone. Refer to our PDS and Target Market Determination. AFSL 513393
The Japan Exchange Group is a major securities exchange group in Tokyo that manages the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Osaka Securities Exchange, facilitating equity, bond, and derivative trading.
Japan Post Bank
The Japan Post Bank is one of the largest banks in Japan, offering a variety of services including savings accounts and insurance products, and is notable for its vast network of postal and banking branches across the country.
Jaws ratio
The jaws ratio is a financial metric used to measure the difference between the rate of growth of a company's revenue and its expenses. A positive jaws ratio indicates that revenues are growing at a faster rate than expenses, implying operational efficiency.Learn more
Jensen's alpha
Jensen's alpha is a performance measure that represents the average return on a portfolio or investment, above or below what is predicted by the capital asset pricing model (CAPM) given the portfolio's or investment’s beta and the average market return.Learn more
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
The JSE Limited is the largest stock exchange in Africa, located in Johannesburg, South Africa, and offers a wide range of investment products including equities, derivatives, and bonds.Learn more
Joint venture
A joint venture is a business arrangement in which two or more parties agree to pool their resources for the purpose of accomplishing a specific task. This may be a new project or any other business activity.
JPMorgan Chase & Co
JP Morgan is a global financial services firm providing solutions in banking, financial services for consumers and businesses, financial transaction processing, asset management, and private equity.
Junk-bond
Junk bonds are high-yield or non-investment grade bonds with a rating of BB or lower by Standard & Poor’s, or Ba or below by Moody’s. They carry a higher risk of default compared to investment-grade securities.
Jurisdictional arbitrage
Jurisdictional arbitrage involves taking advantage of the differences between legal, tax, or regulatory systems in different jurisdictions to benefit from more favourable conditions.