CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and can afford the risks.Trading CFDs is high risk and is not suitable for everyone. Refer to our PDS and Target Market Determination. AFSL 513393
The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) is the largest national exchange in Poland, facilitating trading of stocks, bonds, and other securities, playing a key role in the Central and Eastern European financial markets.
Wash sale
A wash sale occurs when a security is sold at a loss and then the same security, or one substantially identical, is repurchased shortly before or after the sale, often to claim a capital loss for tax deductions while maintaining a position.
Wash trade
A wash trade is an illegal stock trading practice where an investor simultaneously buys and sells shares of the same financial instruments to create misleading, artificial activity in the marketplace.
Web3
Web3 refers to the third generation of internet services for websites and applications that focus on using blockchain-based technologies including decentralisation and token-based economics.
Weighted average is a calculation that takes into account the varying degrees of importance of the numbers in a data set, making some numbers more influential than others.
Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company is an American multinational financial services company with corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, known for providing banking, investment, mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance.
What is a limit order?
A limit order is an order to buy or sell a stock at a specific price or better. A buy limit order can only be executed at the limit price or lower, and a sell limit order can be executed at the limit price or higher.
What is Market Depth
Market depth is a measure of the quantity of buy and sell orders at different prices for a particular security or financial instrument, indicating the liquidity and potential price movement.
WIG20 index
The WIG 20 Index is a capitalisation-weighted stock market index of the twenty largest companies on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland, representing a variety of sectors.
Wilshire 5000
What is the Wilshire 5000? That's a stock market index that measures the performance of all US headquartered equity securities with readily available price data, representing the entire US stock market.
Witching hour
Witching hour refers to the final hour of the stock market trading session on the third Friday of every month when options and futures on stocks and stock indices expire simultaneously, often leading to increased volatility.
Working Capital
Working capital is the difference between a company's current assets, like cash and receivables, and its current liabilities, such as payables. It's a measure of a company's short-term financial health and operational efficiency.
Working Order
What is working order? In trading, it's a stop or limit order that has been placed but not yet executed. It remains active until it is executed when a specific price is reached, or it's cancelled by the trader.