Market forces are the factors that influence the price and availability of goods and services in a market economy, primarily driven by supply and demand.Learn more
The market price is the current price at which an asset or service can be bought or sold. It is determined by the supply and demand dynamics in the market at any given time.Learn more
Monetary policy involves the control of money supply and interest rates by central banks to influence economic growth, manage inflation, achieve low unemployment, and maintain currency stability in a country.Learn more
Monetary value refers to the value of an object or service in terms of money; it's the price at which something can be sold in the market.Learn more
A mountain chart is a type of line chart used in market analysis that shows changes in an asset's price over time. The area under the line is shaded, resembling a mountain, to highlight the magnitude of price movements.Learn more