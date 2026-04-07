An endowment fund is a financial asset, typically established by a foundation, non-profit, or educational institution, where funds are invested to generate earnings. The earnings are used for specific purposes as per the fund’s guidelines.Learn more
An equity stake refers to a shareholder's ownership in a business, which is often expressed as a percentage. Those holding an equity stake often have a say in how a company is run and, in some cases, even vote on important matters such as electing board members or making major business decisions.Learn more
An ETF, or exchange-traded fund, is a type of tradeable security that comprises a basket of assets, such as commodities or shares, and is a way of taking a position and gaining exposure on a wider range of markets in one transaction.Learn more
Expected return refers to the anticipated return on an investment or trade based on the historical rates of return. The expected return is calculated by multiplying the potential outcomes of profit or loss with the probability of these events occurring and then totalling the results.Learn more
Understand extended hours trading, how it differs from regular sessions, its benefits, risks, and strategies for trading outside normal market hours.Learn more