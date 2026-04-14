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交易 Volatility Index Future - VXM2026 差價合約

20.97-0.33%
The chart shows the VXM2026 index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 20.97, a high of 20.99, and a low of 20.74.
賣出

20.79

買入

20.97

0.18
低點: 20.74高點: 20.99
賣方：
50%
買方：
50%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股價僅供參考，可能與實時市價存在差異。
交易條件
類型
該金融市場可進行差價合約交易。
了解更多：差價合約
差價合約
點差0.18
長倉隔夜倉息調整
長倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
短倉隔夜倉息調整
短倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
隔夜倉息調整時間21:00 (UTC)
貨幣USD
最低成交量1
保證金1.00%
證券交易所
交易佣金10%
保證止損溢價
保證止損 (GSL) 費用僅在 GSL 被觸發時收取。更多詳情請參閱我們網站的「服務費用」 頁面。
0.1%

1我們執行交易收取的費用是點差，即買入價和賣出價之間的差額。有關更多資訊，請參閱我們網站上的收費頁面

交易 Volatility Index Future - VXM2026 差價合約

The CBOE Volatility (VIX) Index, works as a popular means to find out the expected market’s volatility based on the options of the S&P 500 index. The VIX stock market index is published and calculated by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). Colloquially, the index is often called the ‘fear index’. Founded in 1986, the current VIX index forms the expectation of stock market volatility for the near future. It quotes the calculated annualised change in the S&P 500 index for the following 30 days.

Settlement is determined by the Special Opening Quotation of the Volatility Index, as reported by CBOE on the expiry date shown, adjusted for spread.

Expiry Time: 09:00 Eastern Time

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