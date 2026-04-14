交易 China A50 Future - SFCJ2026 差價合約FTSE China A50 index, previously known as the FTSE-Xinhua, is a stock market index represented by the FTSE Group. The China A50 index is considered a benchmark for accessing the Chinese domestic market. It consists of A shares, issued by the companies incorporated in mainland China and traded by institutional and Chinese investors under QFII & RQFII regulation. The China A50 index consists of 50 of the largest Chinese A share companies, listed on the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges. The A50 is a real-time, free-float adjusted and liquidity-screened index that can be used as the basis for on-exchange and derivative products and ETFs. Trade CFDs on China A50 with Capital.com
最新指數文章
恒生指數預測：現在是投資中國的時機嗎？
探索第三方分析師對恒生指數（Hong Kong 50, HK50）的最新預測與技術分析，包括價格走勢歷史與客戶情緒資料。
15:49, 10 10月 2025
美國對中關稅生效後，如何交易那斯達克100指數？
上週四的跌勢尚未完全回補，但在部分科技巨頭股價強勁反彈帶動下，美股情緒明顯回暖，投資人情緒仍以多頭偏好為主。
07:48, 7 8月 2025
道瓊交易觀察：財報季成為市場焦點
上週，美國主要股指表現分化，其中道瓊工業指數表現相對落後於科技權重較高的指數，但從技術面來看，道瓊仍維持多頭趨勢，並持續受到CoT（持倉報告）投機者的淨多頭偏好所支撐。
17:26, 21 7月 2025