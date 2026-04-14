首頁市場指數China A50 Future

交易 China A50 Future - SFCJ2026 差價合約

15333.5+0.9%
The chart shows the SFCJ2026 index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 15333.5, a high of 15321.5, and a low of 15140.5.
賣出

15323.5

買入

15333.5

10
低點: 15140.5高點: 15321.5
賣方：
50%
買方：
50%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股價僅供參考，可能與實時市價存在差異。
交易條件
類型
該金融市場可進行差價合約交易。
了解更多：差價合約
差價合約
點差10
長倉隔夜倉息調整
長倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.01096 %
(-$11.00)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
短倉隔夜倉息調整
短倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.01096 %
(-$11.00)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
隔夜倉息調整時間21:00 (UTC)
貨幣USD
最低成交量0.001
保證金1.00%
證券交易所
交易佣金10%
保證止損溢價
保證止損 (GSL) 費用僅在 GSL 被觸發時收取。更多詳情請參閱我們網站的「服務費用」 頁面。
0.05%

1我們執行交易收取的費用是點差，即買入價和賣出價之間的差額。有關更多資訊，請參閱我們網站上的收費頁面

交易 China A50 Future - SFCJ2026 差價合約

FTSE China A50 index, previously known as the FTSE-Xinhua, is a stock market index represented by the FTSE Group. The China A50 index is considered a benchmark for accessing the Chinese domestic market. It consists of A shares, issued by the companies incorporated in mainland China and traded by institutional and Chinese investors under QFII & RQFII regulation. The China A50 index consists of 50 of the largest Chinese A share companies, listed on the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges. The A50 is a real-time, free-float adjusted and liquidity-screened index that can be used as the basis for on-exchange and derivative products and ETFs. Trade CFDs on China A50 with Capital.com

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