Choosing a CFD trading platform in the UK in 2026 means comparing a wide range of FCA-regulated providers, each with different pricing, tools and market coverage. This guide focuses on FCA-authorised firms offering CFDs to UK retail clients and explains how they compare, what to consider, and the key risks to understand before trading leveraged products.

Key takeaways All platforms covered are FCA-regulated and offer segregated client funds, negative balance protection and access to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

CFDs are traded on margin – leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Platform selection should reflect your own needs – such as preferred markets, fee sensitivity, platform complexity, and whether you require tools like copy trading or API access.

How we selected CFD trading platforms in this guide

This article looks at major CFD platforms available to UK-based retail traders in 2025, and how to choose the best CFD broker UK to match your preferences. It is not a complete list of all providers, and it does not rank platforms in order of preference. Instead, it compares a representative selection of large, well-known firms using a consistent, fact-based framework.

Platforms were included if they: Hold current FCA authorisation to offer CFDs to UK retail clients.

Provide negative balance protection and segregated client money accounts.

Publish clear information on spreads, fees and overnight funding charges.

Offer a multi-asset CFD product set (for example, indices, FX, commodities and shares).

Provide an online trading platform with mobile access.

Offer some form of educational or research content for clients.

CFD platforms: a UK comparison

Capital.com

Capital.com is a multi-asset CFD broker offering more than 5,500 markets, including indices, shares, commodities, FX and ETFs. The platform is designed to be accessible for newer traders while also providing features and analysis tools used by more experienced clients.

Key points include:

Zero-commission CFD trading with variable spreads.*

Proprietary web and mobile platform, plus MetaTrader 4 and TradingView integration.

Educational content including courses, webinars and market analysis, alongside regulation across multiple jurisdictions (including FCA, CySEC, ASIC and SCB).

Capital.com has been recognised in the 2024 and 2025 ForexBrokers.com Annual Awards (for example, ease of use, commissions and fees, TradingView and crypto) and was named 'Best Overall Trading Platform' at the Online Money Awards 2024.

*Other fees apply.

Potential advantages: low minimum deposits (often around £20) and platforms suitable for a range of experience levels.

low minimum deposits (often around £20) and platforms suitable for a range of experience levels. Potential limitations: no MetaTrader 5 support, and crypto CFDs are not available to UK retail clients in line with FCA rules.

Pepperstone

Pepperstone is widely used for forex and index CFDs, particularly by active traders who prioritise tight spreads and a choice of platforms.

Key points include:

Fees include spreads, plus commission.

Multiple platforms: MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView and a proprietary web platform.

More than 1,350 CFD instruments, including FX, indices, commodities and shares, with spread betting accounts available for UK clients.

Data sourced from pepperstone.com as of December 2025.

Potential advantages: access to relatively tight FX spreads on specialised account types and strong platform choice for algorithmic and technical traders.

access to relatively tight FX spreads on specialised account types and strong platform choice for algorithmic and technical traders. Potential limitations: CFD and spread-betting focus (no direct share or ETF ownership), overnight funding charges on positions held beyond the trading day, and time-limited demo accounts unless extended.

IG

IG is one of the longest-operating providers in the UK, offering CFDs and spread betting across more than 18,000+ markets. It combines proprietary platforms with third-party integrations and a substantial research offering.

Key points include:

Fees include spreads and share CFD commissions.

Proprietary web and mobile platforms, plus MetaTrader 4 and ProRealTime (with an added fee unless trading actively).

Integrated research with news from providers such as Reuters and a broad range of in-house analysis.

Data sourced from ig.com as of December 2025.

Potential advantages: wide choice of markets and instruments, an established regulatory track record and advanced charting tools.

wide choice of markets and instruments, an established regulatory track record and advanced charting tools. Potential limitations: higher suggested initial deposit (commonly around £250), additional fees for some professional-grade tools, and platform complexity that may be less intuitive for some new traders.

CMC Markets

CMC Markets is a FTSE 250 company with a long history in leveraged trading. It offers access to around 12,000+ instruments via its proprietary Next Generation platform and MetaTrader 4.

Key points include:

Fees include spreads, and a separate commission-based 'FX Active' pricing structure for high-volume traders.

Next Generation platform with advanced charting, pattern recognition and client sentiment tools.

Extensive FX coverage and guaranteed stop-loss orders on certain markets (for a premium).

Data sourced from cmcmarkets.com as of December 2025.

Potential advantages: competitive pricing, particularly for active FX traders, and a rich research environment with integrated news and analysis.

competitive pricing, particularly for active FX traders, and a rich research environment with integrated news and analysis. Potential limitations: inactivity fees after a period with no trading, fewer instruments on MT4 than on the proprietary platform, and limited automated-trading functionality on the Next Generation platform.

Plus500

Plus500 is a CFD-focused broker with a streamlined, proprietary platform aimed at traders who prefer a clear, spread-only pricing model.

Key points include:

Spread-only pricing with no separate commissions.

Access to more than 2,800+ CFD instruments via in-house web and mobile platforms

An unlimited demo account with no fixed expiry and additional risk management tools, including guaranteed stops on some markets

Data sourced from plus500.com as of December 2025.

Potential advantages: relatively simple interface, no deposit or withdrawal fees from Plus500’s side in many cases, and 24/7 customer support via online channels.

relatively simple interface, no deposit or withdrawal fees from Plus500’s side in many cases, and 24/7 customer support via online channels. Potential limitations: fewer advanced trading tools compared with some competitors, no integrated market news, higher minimum deposit than some peers (often around £100) and a higher reported proportion of retail accounts losing money (around 80%).

XTB

XTB combines multi-asset CFD trading with a strong educational focus and is often considered by cost-conscious traders and those who want a structured learning environment.

Key points include:

More than 2,100+ CFD markets, including indices, FX, commodities and shares.

Commission-free trading on selected stock and ETF CFDs up to a monthly turnover Threshold.

The xStation 5 proprietary platform with built-in analytics and educational content such as webinars and tutorials

Data sourced from xtb.com as of December 2025.

Potential advantages: no minimum deposit requirement for many account types, a substantial educational library and a user-friendly platform.

no minimum deposit requirement for many account types, a substantial educational library and a user-friendly platform. Potential limitations: inactivity fees after a period without trading, restricted MetaTrader 4 availability in some jurisdictions and a primarily CFD-focused proposition rather than a full long-term investing service.

eToro

eToro is known for its social and copy trading model, combining traditional instruments with the ability to follow and copy other traders’ strategies.

Key points include:

Access to more than 7,000+ instruments, including CFDs, real stocks and ETFs.

The CopyTrader system, allowing users to allocate capital to selected traders based on transparent track records, and curated Smart Portfolios grouped by themes or strategies.

Commission-free stock and ETF investing, with spreads and conversion fees applying, and interest on uninvested cash balances up to published thresholds.

Data sourced from etoro.com as of December 2025.

Potential advantages: established social trading infrastructure and an interface designed to be accessible for less experienced investors.

established social trading infrastructure and an interface designed to be accessible for less experienced investors. Potential limitations: accounts typically held in USD (leading to conversion costs for GBP deposits and withdrawals), variable spreads across certain markets, and withdrawal and inactivity fees.

City Index

City Index, part of the StoneX Group, is a long-standing UK brand offering CFDs and spread betting across a wide universe of markets.

Key points include:

More than 13,500 markets, including FX, indices, commodities and shares.

WebTrader platform with TradingView integration, plus MetaTrader 4.

Tools such as Performance Analytics, SMART Signals and time-limited demo accounts with realistic virtual balances.

Data sourced from cityindex.com as of December 2025.

Potential advantages: fast execution (with most trades reportedly filled in under one second) and a wide choice of research and analytics tools

fast execution (with most trades reportedly filled in under one second) and a wide choice of research and analytics tools Potential limitations: derivatives-only proposition with no direct share or ETF custody, separate commissions on share CFDs and retail loss rates typically around two-thirds of

Summary comparison table

The table below provides a simplified side-by-side view of selected features such as FCA regulation, indicative minimum deposits, starting spreads, approximate number of CFD instruments, main platforms and demo availability. It does not capture all fees, conditions or product details and should be used as a starting point only.

Broker FCA Regulated Min Deposit Markets Platforms Demo Account Capital.com Yes £20 5,500 Proprietary, MT4, TradingView Unlimited Pepperstone Yes £0 1,350+ MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView 30 days IG Yes £250 18,000+ Proprietary, MT4, ProRealTime Unlimited CMC Markets Yes £0 12,000+ Next Generation, MT4 30 days Plus500 Yes £100 2,800+ Proprietary Unlimited XTB Yes £0 2,100+ xStation 5 4 weeks eToro Yes £100 7,000+ Proprietary, CopyTrader Unlimited City Index Yes £0 13,500+ WebTrader, MT4, TradingView 12 weeks

Figures are indicative and based on information available up to November 2025; you should always check each provider’s current terms and conditions.

Sources: ForexBrokers.com, Capital.com, Good Money Guide, Investing Guide, DailyForex, Bedford Independent, CompareForexBrokers, Investing.com, InvestingGuide, FCA.

How to assess a CFD trading platform

Regulation and safety

For UK-based traders, FCA regulation is a core requirement. FCA-authorised providers must hold regulatory capital above minimum thresholds, keep client money in segregated accounts, provide negative balance protection to retail clients and follow conduct rules on disclosures, marketing and complaint handling.

Eligible clients of FCA-regulated firms may be able to claim up to £85,000 through the FSCS if the firm fails and cannot meet its obligations. To confirm a broker’s regulatory status, you can search the firm’s name or reference number on the FCA’s public register.

Costs, spreads and funding

CFD trading involves multiple cost elements:

Spreads – the difference between bid and ask prices

– the difference between bid and ask prices Commissions – charged per trade or per lot on some accounts, particularly for share CFDs or 'raw spread' FX accounts

– charged per trade or per lot on some accounts, particularly for share CFDs or 'raw spread' FX accounts Overnight funding – a charge or credit applied when positions are held past the market’s cut-off time

– a charge or credit applied when positions are held past the market’s cut-off time Inactivity and other fees – for example, account inactivity fees, withdrawal fees or conversion fees if your base currency differs from your deposit currency

When evaluating a platform, it’s important to read the full fee schedule, as headline spreads alone may not reflect your overall trading costs.

Platform tools and usability

Different traders require different tools. Newer traders may prioritise a clear interface, straightforward order entry and strong educational content. More experienced traders may need advanced charting, multiple order types, algorithmic trading and API connectivity. Social traders may look for copy trading or portfolio-sharing features.

Product range and suitability

Not all traders need thousands of markets, but coverage should align with your interests. For example, you might focus on FX and indices for shorter-term trading and macro views, shares and ETFs for stock-specific or sector-based positions, and commodities such as energy and metals. CFDs are complex and may be more suitable for those who understand leverage, margin and risk management.

Risk management

CFDs are leveraged products, so risk management tools are central. Platforms typically offer stop-loss and take-profit orders. Position sizing should consider the impact of leverage on potential losses, not just the notional exposure.*

The FCA estimates that its leverage and protection rules prevent many retail clients each year from losing more than their initial investment, but losses within those limits can still be substantial.

*Stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Conclusion

The UK CFD market in 2025 offers a wide choice of FCA-regulated platforms, each with different strengths. Some focus on tight FX spreads and algorithmic trading support, others on breadth of markets, social trading features or advanced multi-asset platforms. There is no single platform that will be optimal for every trader.

When choosing the best CFD provider in the UK for you, it can be helpful to:

Match platform complexity and tools to your own experience level

Compare total trading costs, not only headline spreads

Ensure the available markets align with your preferred products and time horizons

Use demo accounts to test usability, execution and support in practice

Whatever platform you choose, risk management and an understanding of leverage remain central. CFDs will not be suitable for everyone, and trading decisions should be made with care, based on your own research and circumstances.

This article is provided for information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, personal recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. It does not take into account your individual objectives, financial situation or needs. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

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