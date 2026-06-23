Learn about QDM International and its potential IPO, the factors that may affect its share price, and how to trade QDM International stock via CFDs when it lists.

IPO stocks are often highly volatile, and early trading can involve rapid price swings and significant risk.

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When is the QDM International IPO date?

The QDM International IPO date is not yet confirmed, but the Hong Kong-based insurance services group filed an amended Form S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering in October 2025. The company plans to uplist its common stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market under the proposed ticker QDMI.

QDM International currently trades on the OTCQB Venture Market and aims to raise gross proceeds of approximately $6m through the sale of about 1.3m shares at an expected price range of $4 to $5 per share. (Sources: SEC filing dated Oct 2025; Renaissance Capital report).

Scale and structure of the offering

At the midpoint of $4.50 per share, QDM International would have an estimated market capitalisation of around $38m, based on the share count in the registration statement. The company has also granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the offered shares to cover over-allotments.

According to its filing, QDM expects to use the net proceeds to strengthen its capital base, expand its agency network, and support product-distribution initiatives in Hong Kong and mainland China.

Market environment

QDM’s IPO comes as insurance distribution in Asia undergoes digital transformation. Hong Kong has seen steady growth in cross-border life and health insurance sales to mainland residents, while regulatory modernisation has opened opportunities for independent brokers and online platforms.

Global investors have renewed interest in smaller, profitable financial-services providers after a quiet 2024 IPO calendar. Listings involving Asian brokers and insurance intermediaries have performed better than pure fintech start-ups, reflecting demand for cash-generating businesses with measurable growth prospects.

Why IPO now?

QDM International’s move to a national exchange is designed to:

Enhance liquidity and visibility among US investors.

and visibility among US investors. Access capital to expand its distribution network and digital infrastructure.

to expand its distribution network and digital infrastructure. Comply with Nasdaq listing standards, which require broader corporate governance and reporting transparency.

The filing notes that proceeds will help the company pursue strategic acquisitions of smaller insurance brokerages in Hong Kong and southeast Asia. Specific targets are not disclosed.

What is QDM International?

QDM International is a Hong Kong-based insurance distributor and financial-services platform. It operates through its subsidiary YeeTah Insurance Company Limited, an independent insurance agency authorised by the Hong Kong Insurance Authority.

The company markets and sells life, medical, and general insurance products underwritten by licensed insurers in Hong Kong. Its clients include local residents and visitors from mainland China purchasing cross-border coverage.

Operations and network

Location: principal executive offices listed as Room 1101, 11/F, Two Chinachem Plaza, 68 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong (SEC S-1/A filing).

principal executive offices listed as Room 1101, 11/F, Two Chinachem Plaza, 68 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong (SEC S-1/A filing). Licensing: YeeTah Insurance is registered as an insurance agency in Hong Kong and distributes products for major life and property-casualty insurers.

YeeTah Insurance is registered as an insurance agency in Hong Kong and distributes products for major life and property-casualty insurers. Revenue: for the 12 months ended 31 December 2024, the company reported $11.0m in revenue and a net profit of $1.2m (SEC filing).

History

QDM International was incorporated in Nevada in 2019 through a reverse-merger transaction and became the parent company of YeeTah Insurance. The business has operated in Hong Kong for more than a decade under local management before the holding company structure was created to support US capital-market access.

Business focus

The company earns commissions on insurance products sold to individuals and small businesses. It also provides training and sales support to independent agents.

In 2024, QDM launched an online quotation and policy-comparison system for partner agents, aimed at streamlining policy issuance and improving data management.

How does QDM International make money?

QDM’s revenue comes almost entirely from commission income on insurance products distributed through its licensed agency network.

Revenue stream Description Commissions from life insurance Percentage of premiums on life and health policies sold to individuals. Commissions from general insurance Income on property-casualty and travel insurance products. Renewal commissions Recurring fees from policy renewals during the contract term. Training and service fees Charges for sales support and agent training services.

For FY 2024, commission income represented over 95% of total revenue (SEC S-1/A filing).

The company notes that it has no exposure to underwriting risk because it acts solely as an intermediary between clients and insurers.

What might influence the QDM International stock price?

Once listed, QDM International’s share performance will depend on its financial results, expansion efforts, and market sentiment toward small-cap Asian financial stocks.

Earnings growth and margin stability

Investors will closely track commission growth and profit margins. The company’s ability to expand its agent network and add new insurance partners could support steady earnings. However, a decline in cross-border sales or regulatory restrictions on mainland Chinese buyers could affect revenue.

Regulatory environment

QDM operates under the Hong Kong Insurance Authority, which has tightened compliance and data-governance standards for insurance agencies. Any failure to meet licensing requirements could impact operations.

Conversely, government efforts to digitise insurance processes and promote financial connectivity with mainland China may support growth.

Competition

Hong Kong’s insurance market is crowded with brokers such as YF Life, Bowtie Insurance, and regional agencies linked to major insurers. QDM’s competitive advantage comes from its niche focus on cross-border policy sales and its relationship with mainland clients seeking foreign-currency coverage.

Macro and FX factors

Because premiums and commissions are denominated in Hong Kong dollars and US dollars, the stock may react to currency fluctuations or economic conditions affecting regional consumer spending.

If the company demonstrates stable profitability and growth in digital distribution, it could benefit from renewed investor interest in Asia-focused financial intermediaries.

You can keep your finger on the pulse of the markets with expert insight from our in-house analysts. Check out our news and analysis section for more.

How to trade QDM International shares via CFDs

As and when the QDM International launch date happens, trading its shares via contracts for difference (CFDs) allows you to speculate on its price movements – without owning the underlying stock.

How to get started

Step 1: Choose a platform Use a trusted broker like Capital.com, offering access to thousands of shares, indices and more.

Use a trusted broker like Capital.com, offering access to thousands of shares, indices and more. Step 2: Open an account Provide your personal details, verify your identity, complete a short suitability questionnaire, and set your trading preferences.

Provide your personal details, verify your identity, complete a short suitability questionnaire, and set your trading preferences. Step 3: Add funds Deposit using card or bank transfer. Start small, and manage your risk carefully.

Deposit using card or bank transfer. Start small, and manage your risk carefully. Step 4: Track QDM International’s performance Use charts, technical indicators and price alerts to monitor the market and spot trading opportunities.

Use charts, technical indicators and price alerts to monitor the market and spot trading opportunities. Step 5: Go long or short with CFDs Think the price will rise? Go long. Expect a drop? Go short. Apply stop-loss* or take-profit levels to manage your trades.

IPOs can be volatile, especially in the early days of trading. CFDs give you the flexibility to act on price swings in either direction. However, CFDs are traded on margin. Leverage above 1:1 magnifies losses and gains, which amplifies risk. Always use risk-management tools and stay informed with expert insights available on the Capital.com platform and app.

*Standard stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee when activated.

Which insurance and financial stocks can I trade?

Until the QDM International listing date happens, investors can gain exposure to public companies in similar industries on Capital.com:

AIA Group (1299.HK) – Hong Kong-listed life-insurance leader with regional expansion.

– Hong Kong-listed life-insurance leader with regional expansion. Prudential plc (PRU.L) – global insurer with strong Asia growth franchise.

– global insurer with strong Asia growth franchise. Ping An Insurance (2318.HK) – major Chinese integrated financial group.

– major Chinese integrated financial group. Charles Schwab (SCHW) – US financial-services firm with wealth-management exposure.

These companies reflect the same macro drivers as QDM International: rising insurance penetration in Asia, regulatory modernisation, and digital distribution.

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