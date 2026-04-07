The IBEX 35 index is a benchmark stock market index that tracks the performance of the 35 most liquid Spanish stocks traded in the Madrid Stock Exchange General Index.Learn more
Illiquidity refers to the state of a security or other asset that cannot be quickly converted into cash without a substantial loss in value, often due to a lack of buyers or an inefficient market.Learn more
Income refers to the money received, especially on a regular basis, for work or through investments. It is a key economic indicator used to assess the economic health of an individual or entity.Learn more
An income fund is a type of mutual fund or collective investment scheme that primarily invests in income-generating assets like bonds, dividend-paying stocks, and other interest-yielding securities.Learn more
An index is a statistical measure or indicator that represents the performance of a group of assets from a specific segment of the stock market or sector.Learn more
An index divisor is a number used to maintain the continuity of an index when its underlying components are adjusted due to corporate actions such as stock splits, ensuring that such events do not alter the numerical value of the index.Learn more
Index funds are mutual funds or exchange-traded funds designed to replicate and match the performance of a specific index, allowing investors to invest in a broad segment of the market in a single transaction.Learn more
Indirect finance occurs when borrowers and lenders interact through financial intermediaries, such as banks, rather than directly with each other. These intermediaries collect funds from savers and lend them to those in need of funds.Learn more
IPO stands for 'initial public offering', which is the process by which a private company can go public by sale of its stocks to the general public. It could be a new, young company or an older company which decides to be listed on an exchange and hence goes public.Learn more
Insolvency is a financial state in which an individual or an organisation cannot meet any outstanding financial obligations when they come due because their assets are insufficient to cover their debts.Learn more
An intangible asset is an asset that lacks physical substance but is identifiable and provides economic benefits. Examples include intellectual property such as patents, trademarks, copyrights, and brand recognition.Learn more
An interest rate is the proportion of a loan that is charged as interest to the borrower, typically expressed as an annual percentage of the loan outstanding.Learn more
Internal financing refers to the process of funding business activities without raising capital from external sources. This can include profits retained by the company, depreciation reserves, or reductions in working capital.Learn more
ISIN, or international securities identification number, is a code that uniquely identifies a specific securities issue, facilitating trade and settlement by making every security unique and distinguishable.Learn more
An investment strategy is an investor's plan of distributing resources across various assets intended to achieve specific financial goals, taking into consideration the investor's risk tolerance, time horizon, and investment objectives.Learn more
Investor sentiment is the overall attitude of investors toward a particular security or financial market, which can drive market trends and influence trading behaviour.Learn more
The ISM Manufacturing Index is an index based on surveys of more than 300 manufacturing firms by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) and serves as an indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector.Learn more
In financial terms, an issue refers to a new offering of securities, such as stocks or bonds, to the public or the private market.Learn more