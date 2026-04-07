An umbrella fund is a collective investment scheme that exists as a single legal entity but has several distinct sub-funds which are traded as individual investment funds.Learn more
Unit price is the cost assigned to a single unit of measure, such as an item or service, typically used in retail or wholesale contexts to determine pricing per unit sold.Learn more
An unlisted public company is a firm that has issued securities through an initial public offering but is not traded on a formal exchange like the NYSE or LSE.Learn more
Non tradable assets are assets that cannot be easily bought or sold in a public market. This could include private investments, certain types of real estate, or bespoke financial instruments.Learn more
Upside risk refers to the potential of investments to exceed the expected returns, highlighting the possibility of achieving higher-than-anticipated gains.Learn more