P&L attribution describes the process of assigning profits and losses to specific trading activities or business areas, enabling businesses to understand what areas are contributing to a company’s financial performance.Learn more
A passive order in trading is an order placed in the market that is not immediately executed. These orders often provide liquidity and wait to be filled at the specified price, contrasting with aggressive orders that seek immediate execution.Learn more
In finance, paydown refers to the partial or full repayment of the principal amount of a debt or loan before its due date. This can reduce future interest payments by decreasing the principal balance.Learn more
A pip in terms of forex trading, which is also known as point in percentage, is a unit of measure that expresses the smallest change in value between two currencies. It is typically equivalent to 0.0001 of a currency pair's quoted price.Learn more
The policy mix refers to the combination of fiscal and monetary policies that a government uses to influence its economy. Adjusting this mix involves changing spending levels, taxation rates, and interest rates to manage economic growth.Learn more
A portfolio is a collection of financial investments like stocks, bonds, commodities, cash, and cash equivalents, including mutual funds and ETFs.Learn more
Portfolio investment is an investment in securities by an individual or institution. It typically involves transactions in stocks, bonds, or other types of securities, rather than direct investment in physical assets.Learn more
In trading, a position refers to the amount of a particular asset or security that is owned (or owed) by an individual or entity.Learn more
Potential future exposure (PFE) is a risk measurement that estimates the amount a portfolio could lose in the future due to changes in the market value of its positions.Learn more
Learn how pre-market trading works, when it happens, what moves prices before the open, and how to manage risks with practical strategies and beginner tips.Learn more
Price change is the difference in a financial asset's selling price at the close of the market compared to its price at the previous market close, reflecting volatility and market dynamics.Learn more
A price signal is a change in the price of goods or services which indicates that the supply or demand should be adjusted. For example, if there is a shortage of oranges, the price will increase, signalling that the purchase and consumption of oranges must be reduced.Learn more
Projected sales is a term that refers to the forecasted expected revenue for a company from its sale of goods or services over a future period, often used for budgeting and strategic planning.Learn more
The PSEI, or Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) is the main index that measures the performance of the top 30 companies listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange.Learn more
A Purchase price adjustment involves changes to the agreed purchase price of an asset based on variations in specified financial metrics before closing.Learn more
A put option is a financial contract giving the holder the right to sell an asset at a specified strike price within a predetermined time frame.Learn more