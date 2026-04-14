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交易 Volatility Index Future - VXM2026 差价合约

20.97-0.33%
The chart shows the VXM2026 index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 20.97, a high of 20.99, and a low of 20.79.
卖出

20.79

买入

20.97

0.18
低点: 20.79高点: 20.99
卖方：
50%
买方：
50%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股价仅供参考，可能与实时市价存在差异。
交易条件
类型
该金融市场可进行差价合约交易。
了解更多:差价合约
差价合约
点差0.18
长仓隔夜仓息调整
长仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
$1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）$100,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
短仓隔夜仓息调整
短仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
$1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）$100,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
隔夜调整仓息时间21:00 (UTC)
货币USD
最低成交量1
保证金1.00%
证券交易所
交易佣金10%
保证止损溢价
保证止损 (GSL) 费用仅在 GSL 被触发时收取。更多详情请参阅我们网站的“服务费用”页面。
0.1%

1我们执行交易收取的费用是点差，即买入价和卖出价之间的差额。有关更多信息，请参阅我们网站上的收费页面

交易 Volatility Index Future - VXM2026 差价合约

The CBOE Volatility (VIX) Index, works as a popular means to find out the expected market’s volatility based on the options of the S&P 500 index. The VIX stock market index is published and calculated by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). Colloquially, the index is often called the ‘fear index’. Founded in 1986, the current VIX index forms the expectation of stock market volatility for the near future. It quotes the calculated annualised change in the S&P 500 index for the following 30 days.

Settlement is determined by the Special Opening Quotation of the Volatility Index, as reported by CBOE on the expiry date shown, adjusted for spread.

Expiry Time: 09:00 Eastern Time

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