交易 Volatility Index Future - VXM2026 差价合约The CBOE Volatility (VIX) Index, works as a popular means to find out the expected market’s volatility based on the options of the S&P 500 index. The VIX stock market index is published and calculated by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). Colloquially, the index is often called the ‘fear index’. Founded in 1986, the current VIX index forms the expectation of stock market volatility for the near future. It quotes the calculated annualised change in the S&P 500 index for the following 30 days.
Settlement is determined by the Special Opening Quotation of the Volatility Index, as reported by CBOE on the expiry date shown, adjusted for spread.
Expiry Time: 09:00 Eastern Time
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