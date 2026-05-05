交易 France 40 Future - CAC40K2026 差价合约 The France 40, or the CAC 40 Index, is an index comprising of the stocks of the 40 largest French entities. They are selected from the top companies in terms of market capitalisation listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris (known before 2000 as the Paris Bourse). The index is a benchmark in tracking the direction of the overall French stock market. In terms of sector allocation, the CAC 40 Index is dominated by the oil, gas, health care, industrial goods and services. The index is an underlying for derivatives (options, futures), exchange traded funds (ETFs), funds and structured products.