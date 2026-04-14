首页市场指数China A50 Future

交易 China A50 Future - SFCJ2026 差价合约

15319.5+0.92%
The chart shows the SFCJ2026 index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 15319.5, a high of 15308.5, and a low of 15128.5.
卖出

15309.5

买入

15319.5

10
低点: 15128.5高点: 15308.5
卖方：
50%
买方：
50%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股价仅供参考，可能与实时市价存在差异。
交易条件
类型
该金融市场可进行差价合约交易。
了解更多:差价合约
差价合约
点差10
长仓隔夜仓息调整
长仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
$1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.01096 %
(-$11.00)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）$100,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
短仓隔夜仓息调整
短仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
$1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.01096 %
(-$11.00)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）$100,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
隔夜调整仓息时间21:00 (UTC)
货币USD
最低成交量0.001
保证金1.00%
证券交易所
交易佣金10%
保证止损溢价
保证止损 (GSL) 费用仅在 GSL 被触发时收取。更多详情请参阅我们网站的“服务费用”页面。
0.05%

1我们执行交易收取的费用是点差，即买入价和卖出价之间的差额。有关更多信息，请参阅我们网站上的收费页面

交易 China A50 Future - SFCJ2026 差价合约

FTSE China A50 index, previously known as the FTSE-Xinhua, is a stock market index represented by the FTSE Group. The China A50 index is considered a benchmark for accessing the Chinese domestic market. It consists of A shares, issued by the companies incorporated in mainland China and traded by institutional and Chinese investors under QFII & RQFII regulation. The China A50 index consists of 50 of the largest Chinese A share companies, listed on the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges. The A50 is a real-time, free-float adjusted and liquidity-screened index that can be used as the basis for on-exchange and derivative products and ETFs. Trade CFDs on China A50 with Capital.com

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