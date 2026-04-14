交易 China A50 Future - SFCJ2026 差价合约FTSE China A50 index, previously known as the FTSE-Xinhua, is a stock market index represented by the FTSE Group. The China A50 index is considered a benchmark for accessing the Chinese domestic market. It consists of A shares, issued by the companies incorporated in mainland China and traded by institutional and Chinese investors under QFII & RQFII regulation. The China A50 index consists of 50 of the largest Chinese A share companies, listed on the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges. The A50 is a real-time, free-float adjusted and liquidity-screened index that can be used as the basis for on-exchange and derivative products and ETFs. Trade CFDs on China A50 with Capital.com
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