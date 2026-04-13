HomeMarketsIndicesUS Dollar Index

Trade US Dollar Index - DXY CFD

98.73+0.42%
The chart shows the DXY index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 98.73, a high of 98.874, and a low of 98.671.
Sell

98.676

Buy

98.73

0.054
Low: 98.671High: 98.874
Sellers:
22.905%
Buyers:
77.095%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.054
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.008559 %
(-$0.86)

Trade size with leverage ~ $10,000.00

Money from leverage ~$9,000.00

-0.00856%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013361 %
(-$1.34)

Trade size with leverage ~ $10,000.00

Money from leverage ~$9,000.00

-0.01336%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin10.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.03%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade US Dollar Index - DXY CFD

Trade US Dollar Index (DXY) CFDs

US Dollar Index (ticker: DXY) is an index that reflects the performance of a selected group of shares, usually tied to a specific market, region or sector. On Capital.com, it’s available to trade as a contract for difference (CFD), allowing you to speculate on price movements without owning any of the underlying shares. This means you can trade in either direction – rising or falling – depending on your view.*

*CFDs are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

US Dollar Index price today

The index is quoted in $ and is currently trading around 98.8.

Live price overview

Here’s an overview of the current US Dollar Index price and its recent trading ranges.

  • Daily range: 98.648 – 98.892
  • Daily movement: +0.3 (+0.3049%)
  • Weekly range: 98.17 – 100.018
  • Monthly range: 98.17 – 100.439
  • Yearly range: 95.226 – 101.513

Why trade index CFDs on the price of US Dollar Index with Capital.com?

Capital.com provides a technology-driven trading experience that supports informed decision-making.

Advanced charting and analysis

Use interactive tools to study the US Dollar Index price chart in detail.

  • Access 100 technical indicators
  • Choose from 12 chart types
  • Analyse fast, intuitive charts powered by industry-leading tools

Wide market offering

Join over 845,000 global traders and explore more than:

  • 4,000 stock CFDs
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What influences the price of US Dollar Index?

The US Dollar Index (DXY) price may be influenced by various market factors, including:

  • Performance of the companies within the index
  • Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, and employment data
  • Central bank policy decisions
  • Broader market sentiment and risk appetite
  • Geopolitical events or global news

US Dollar Index forecasts

US Dollar Index forecasts commonly focus on news, sector updates, and broader market conditions rather than fixed price targets. Traders can combine technical analysis with fundamental insights to form expectations about future price movement.

Instead of relying on a single prediction, many traders monitor ongoing analysis and real-time data to adapt to changing market conditions.*

*Analyst forecasts are often inaccurate and past performance isn’t a reliable indicator of future results.

How to trade US Dollar Index index CFDs

Trading index CFDs allows you to speculate on price direction without owning the underlying shares:

  • Go long (buy) if you think the index may rise
  • Go short (sell) if you think it may fall

As CFDs use leverage, both gains and losses are magnified.

Risks of trading index CFDs

CFD trading carries a high level of risk. Key risks include:

  • Market volatility
  • Leverage amplifying losses as well as profits
  • Potential funding costs for overnight positions
  • No ownership of any underlying assets

Latest indices articles

Middle East map
Market Mondays: Energy Shock Dominates Markets as Central Banks Face Stagflation Dilemma
Markets remain focused on the developments in the Middle East as central banks will be put on the spotlight this week.
12:27, 16 March 2026
US flag, wall street
US assets outperform as geopolitical shock reshapes markets
The US dollar has emerged as the preferred safe haven as investors retreat from risk assets amidst the rising geopolitical uncertainty.
10:41, 5 March 2026
US dollar forecast: Third-party price targets
US dollar forecast: Third-party price targets
The US dollar’s performance often sits at the centre of broader market conversations, reflecting how investors are interpreting interest rates, economic data and policy direction at a given moment.
11:36, 14 January 2026
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US Dollar Outlook: weakness driven by positioning, but the macro story isn’t broken
The US dollar faces downside pressure as positioning shifts post-FOMC meeting, but the structural drivers remain unchanged.
10:13, 12 December 2025
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