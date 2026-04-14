交易 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation - 5711 差價合約 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement products, metals, materials and tools, and electronic materials. The company produces and sells ordinary Portland cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete repair materials, aggregates, nitrous oxide purification paving blocks, tools, non-shrink grout mortars, and premixed grouting mortars for semi-flexible and water-retaining pavement. It also engages in mining, smelting, and refining copper, copper alloy products, gold, silver, precious metal clay, and functional materials. In addition, the company provides cemented carbide products, such as cutting, rock drilling, and plastic-forming tools, as well as sintering parts for automotive components; and functional materials, chemical products, and electronic devices, as well as polycrystalline silicon and chlorosilane gas. Further, it offers aluminum sheets, plates, foils, extruded products, cans, and bottles; and engages in the renewable energy activities comprising geothermal, solar, and hydraulic power generation, as well as sells coal and recycles radioactive waste. The company has operations in Europe, East Asia, North America, Southeast Asia, Japan, South America, and Oceania. Mitsubishi Materials Corporation was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.