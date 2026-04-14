交易 MinebeaMitsumi Inc. - 6479 差價合約MinebeaMitsumi Inc. manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use. It also provides bearing-related products, such as pivot assemblies and precision mechanical assemblies; and fasteners, defense related special components, and magnetic clutches and brakes. The Electronic Devices and Components segment offers rotary components comprising fan motors, blowers, hybrid type stepping motors, PM stepping motors, small diameter/high speed PM stepping motors, brush DC motors, small brushless motors, power brushless motors, polygon mirror scanner motors, HDD spindle motors, high-pressure blowers, rotation angle sensors, fan units, and FDB motors. It also provides lighting devices for LCDs; resonant devices; and measuring components comprising strain gages, force sensors, load cells, pressure sensors, torque transducers, vector sensors, digital indicators, and tensile and compression testing machines. The MITSUMI Business segment provides precision components, optical devices, power supply components, mechanical components, automotive products, and semiconductors. The company offers its products for use in household electrical appliances, information and telecommunications equipment, and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Minebea Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MinebeaMitsumi Inc. in January 2017. MinebeaMitsumi Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
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