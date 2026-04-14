交易 ITOCHU Corporation - 8001 差價合約 ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, petrochemical, and IPP projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells automobiles, construction machinery, electronic system, industrial machinery, and medical devices; and owns, operates, and leases ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment develops iron ore, coal, alumina, etc.; trades in iron ore, coal, aluminum, uranium, and non-ferrous products; recycles steel; and processes and trades in steel products. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, and electricity, as well as basic pharmaceutical products, sulfur, fertilizers, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, storage batteries, electronic materials, etc. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment is involved in the production and wholesale of paper, pulp, hygiene products, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; logistics business; and development and operation of real estate properties. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers information technology solutions, Internet related and venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.