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Торговать Volatility Index Future - VXM2026 CFD

20.97-0.33%
The chart shows the VXM2026 index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 20.97, a high of 20.99, and a low of 20.79.
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20.79

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20.97

0.18
Низкий: 20.79Высокий: 20.99
Продавцы:
50%
Покупатели:
50%
Результаты прошлых периодов не являются надежным показателем будущих результатов. Цены акций ориентировочные и могут отличаться от текущих рыночных.
Условия торговли
Тип
Этот финансовый рынок доступен для торговли CFD.
Подробнее о:CFD
CFD
Спред0.18
Корректировка финансирования овернайт по длинным позициям
Корректировка финансирования овернайт по длинным позициям
Маржа. Ваши инвестиции
$1,000.00
Корректировка за овернайт
Сборы рассчитываются от полной стоимости позиции
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

Размер сделки с левереджем ~$100,000.00

Средства от левереджа ~ $$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Корректировка финансирования овернайт по коротким позициям
Корректировка финансирования овернайт по коротким позициям
Маржа. Ваши инвестиции
$1,000.00
Корректировка за овернайт
Сборы рассчитываются от полной стоимости позиции
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

Размер сделки с левереджем ~$100,000.00

Средства от левереджа ~ $$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Время корректировки финансирования овернайт21:00 (UTC)
ВалютаUSD
Минимальный объем торгов1
Маржа1.00%
Фондовая биржа
Торговая комиссия10%
Плата за гарантированный стоп
Плата за гарантированный стоп-лосс (GSL) взимается только в случае его срабатывания. Пожалуйста, смотрите раздел «Комиссии и сборы» на нашем сайте, если вам нужно больше подробной информации.
0.1%

1Наша плата за исполнение вашей сделки - это спред, разница между ценой покупки и продажи. Пожалуйста, ознакомьтесь с разделом Комиссии и сборы на нашем сайте для получения дополнительной информации

Торговать Volatility Index Future - VXM2026 CFD

The CBOE Volatility (VIX) Index, works as a popular means to find out the expected market’s volatility based on the options of the S&P 500 index. The VIX stock market index is published and calculated by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). Colloquially, the index is often called the ‘fear index’. Founded in 1986, the current VIX index forms the expectation of stock market volatility for the near future. It quotes the calculated annualised change in the S&P 500 index for the following 30 days.

Settlement is determined by the Special Opening Quotation of the Volatility Index, as reported by CBOE on the expiry date shown, adjusted for spread.

Expiry Time: 09:00 Eastern Time

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